UAE:– GfK, a global leader in the market and consumer intelligence, recently conducted an extensive Consumer Life Study, unveiling invaluable insights into the concerns, preferences, and habits of consumers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The study sheds light on the top concerns of UAE consumers, their shifting lifestyle priorities, and their expectations from brands and companies. These findings carry significant implications for businesses operating in the region.

According to Rahul Dixit, Head of Marketing and Consumer Intelligence – MENA, GfK, “By incorporating these actionable recommendations into their strategies, brands and leaders can better align their offerings with the evolving needs and expectations of UAE consumers. This will enable them to differentiate themselves in the market, build stronger connections with their target audience, and drive long-term success.”

GfK will unveil the Consumer Life Study 2023 at its upcoming Insights Summit in Dubai taking place on 31st May wherein industry stalwarts like Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO at e& Group, Gonzalo Garcia Villanueva, Global CMO at GfK, Shashank Sharma, Executive Director & GM at Lenovo, Omar Saheb, CMO at Samsung MENA, Mohamed Dhedhi, Partner at AT Kearney and many more will be speaking at the event.

Top concerns of UAE Consumers

According to the study, the primary concerns among UAE consumers include global climate change or global warming, recession and unemployment, and the cost of healthcare. Approximately 27% of respondents expressed worry about the impact of global climate change, underlining the growing significance of environmental issues in the minds of UAE consumers. Additionally, 25% of respondents cited recession and unemployment as major concerns, reflecting the need for economic stability and job security. Furthermore, 22% of consumers identified the cost of healthcare as a pressing issue, emphasizing the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare services.

Shifting priorities

The study also revealed intriguing insights into the lifestyle choices of UAE consumers. A significant 47% of respondents reported engaging in daily or frequent exercise to maintain their fitness. This finding suggests a strong emphasis on health and well-being among UAE consumers, presenting opportunities for brands in the fitness and wellness industries. Furthermore, 51% of respondents indicated engaging in non-grocery shopping at least once a week, underscoring the significance of retail experiences beyond essential purchases.

Noteworthy consumer behaviors

The Consumer Life Study highlighted several consumer behaviors that hold notable implications for brands and companies in the UAE. For instance, 33% of respondents reported viewing live sports events on TV or through various streaming services, apps, or online platforms on a daily or frequent basis. This presents an opportunity for businesses in the sports and entertainment sectors to engage with consumers through digital platforms. Additionally, 31% of respondents expressed a preference for purchasing second-hand items instead of new ones, while 38% reported switching from name brands to less expensive alternatives. These findings suggest a growing trend of cost-consciousness and sustainability awareness among UAE consumers, encouraging companies to consider alternative business models and eco-friendly practices.

Evolving personal choices

The study also revealed that UAE consumers are discerning in their brand choices. A significant 48% of respondents stated that they dedicate considerable time to researching brands before making major purchases, indicating the importance of building brand credibility and trust. Moreover, 43% of consumers emphasized the significance of buying well-known brands due to their perceived reliability and quality. This finding highlights the significance of brand reputation and the potential for companies to capitalize on brand loyalty.

Furthermore, the study uncovered insights into the desire for personal well-being and relaxation among UAE consumers. Approximately 42% of respondents expressed the importance of indulging or pampering themselves regularly, while 65% emphasized the significance of their homes as private retreats for relaxation and rejuvenation. These findings suggest an opportunity for brands and companies to cater to consumers' desires for self-care, personalized experiences, and products that enhance their living spaces.

Overall, the GfK Consumer Life Study provides valuable insights into the concerns, preferences, and habits of UAE consumers. Brands and companies in the UAE can leverage these findings to better understand and cater to the evolving needs and expectations of their target audience. By aligning their offerings with the identified trends and values, businesses can establish meaningful connections, drive customer satisfaction, and foster long-term loyalty.

-Ends-

More information on "www.gfk.com

For any press queries, contact: Sameer Joshi, ameer@whitelabelmedia.me

GfK. Growth from Knowledge.

For over 85 years, we have earned the trust of our clients around the world by solving critical business questions in their decision-making process around consumers, markets, brands and media. Our reliable data and insights, together with advanced AI capabilities, have revolutionized access to real-time actionable recommendations that drive marketing, sales and organizational effectiveness of our clients and partners. That’s how we promise and deliver “Growth from Knowledge”.