Telecom, media & entertainment, and technology sectors could achieve highest potential margin upside by adopting GenAI

Saudi Arabia’s technology sector could reach an operating profit of up to SAR 15 billion by 2028

Telecoms sector could achieve an operating profit of up to SAR 11 billion by 2028

Media & entertainment sector could attain an operating profit of up to SAR 6 billion by 2028

Riyadh, KSA: Generative AI (GenAI) is a technological breakthrough that is already changing the way businesses operate by creating content, writing code, and analyzing data with increasing efficacy. This transformation could significantly reshape Saudi Arabia, with early adopters securing a decisive competitive advantage.

New research conducted by Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network, assesses the potential impact of GenAI on the operating profit across various sectors in the Kingdom by 2028. The impact assessment, available on an interactive microsite, also details how each sector can harness the potential of GenAI.

“Advancements in GenAI are expected to impact all sectors in Saudi Arabia. Our analysis indicates that the telecom, media & entertainment, and technology sectors could achieve the highest potential margin upside by adopting GenAI. This presents a prime opportunity for companies to reassess their strategies and explore new avenues for growth and innovation,” said Hani Zein, Partner with Strategy& Middle East.

Technology

The technology sector in Saudi Arabia stands to gain the most from leveraging GenAI. The sector could achieve an operating profit margin of 15 percentage points by 2028, increasing its operating profit by up to SAR 15 billion. Saudi tech firms can realize this growth by developing and commercializing new use cases and meeting demand for the advanced hardware and infrastructure needed for GenAI. Companies can also leverage this technology to accelerate their R&D capabilities, streamline solution design, and automate the internal lead-to-cash lifecycle, reducing costs by up to 30%.

“These efforts can help to accelerate the development of local intellectual property and solidify Saudi Arabia’s position as a hub for national tech champions. GenAI can be the essential catalyst in accelerating this transformation, creating major growth opportunities, and enhancing internal capabilities,” said Fawaz BouAlwan, Partner with Strategy& Middle East.

Media & Entertainment

The media and entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia could achieve a margin growth of 14 percentage points by 2028, increasing its operating profit by up to SAR 6 billion. Media and entertainment firms can attain this growth by utilizing GenAI to develop more original Arabic content, hyper-personalize customer experiences, and boost operational capabilities. With an advertising spending per capita of just up to SAR 240 in Saudi Arabia, the research also suggests there is considerable potential to better monetize their customer base. This would further accelerate the transformation of the Kingdom as a media and entertainment hub, aligned with its national agenda.

Telecoms

The Kingdom’s telecoms market could achieve a margin growth of 12 percentage points by 2028, increasing its operating profit by up to SAR 11 billion. Telcos can leverage GenAI to gain deeper insights into broadband customers, tailor their value propositions, and improve broadband infrastructure utilization, which currently stands at around 50% for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) in Saudi Arabia. By analyzing customer behavior, telcos can also hyper-personalize campaigns, accelerating ICT cross-selling to SMEs and capturing an opportunity projected to reach SAR 10 billion by 2028.

GenAI will further support telecom operators to better differentiate themselves versus competition and navigate challenges around monetization and price wars. This includes developing highly sophisticated customer segmentations, synthesizing customer insights, and generating customized product portfolios to address segment needs.

“To successfully embrace GenAI, companies must adopt a value-driven approach that delivers tangible benefits beyond technological innovation. This begins with synchronizing GenAI initiatives to business goals, performing thorough cost-benefit analyses, and driving operational readiness throughout the organization. A phased rollout, governed by strong operational guardrails and tracked by precise measurement, will be crucial,” said Ali Ghaddar, Principal with Strategy& Middle East.

To explore the full list of sectors in Saudi Arabia that could benefit from GenAI, as well as the potential use cases across each sector, click here.

About Strategy&

Strategy& is a global strategy consulting business uniquely positioned to help deliver your best future: one that is built on differentiation from the inside out and tailored exactly to you. As part of PwC, we’re building the winning systems that are at the heart of growth every day. We combine our powerful foresight with this tangible know-how, technology, and scale to help you create a better, more transformative strategy from day one.

As the only at-scale strategy business that’s part of a global professional services network, we embed our strategy capabilities with frontline teams across PwC to show you where you need to go, the choices you’ll need to make to get there, and how to get it right. The result is an authentic strategy process powerful enough to capture possibility while pragmatic enough to ensure effective delivery. It’s the strategy that gets an organization through today’s changes and drives results that redefine tomorrow. It’s the strategy that turns vision into reality. It’s strategy, made real.