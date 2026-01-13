Dubai’s real estate market is evolving beyond pure luxury or speculative investment. Buyers and investors are increasingly prioritising wellness, green living, and community-focused environments, with low-density layouts, integrated amenities, and access to open spaces driving demand.

According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), Dubai attracted approximately 94,700 investors in the first half of 2025, a 26% increase compared to H1 2024. These investors contributed to more than 91,000 residential transactions valued at AED 262.1 billion, a 36.4% YoY increase in value.

Recent analysis by Emirati real estate developer Amaal has highlighted districts combining green spaces, wellness-oriented amenities, and low-density planning dominating high-value residential sales (transactions above AED 10 million). Based on this, five districts have emerged as Dubai’s top wellness-led real estate landscape.

1. Meydan (Nad Al Sheba)

Meydan combines proximity to Downtown Dubai, low-density residential layouts, and expansive green corridors, making it one of the emirate’s most wellness-oriented districts. Residents benefit from walkable streets, landscaped parks, and easy access to equestrian and sports facilities, creating a lifestyle-focused environment.

In the latter half of 2025, Q3 data shows average apartment prices in Meydan rose to about AED 1,543 per sq.ft compared with the prior year, confirming sustained interest in residential stock. With over 70% of residential transactions now taking place off-plan, buyer confidence is strongly aligned with districts offering well-planned infrastructure and long-term livability. The combination of open spaces, master-planned streets, and integration with nearby business and leisure hubs positions Meydan as a future-proof district.

2. Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City)

MBR City is emerging as a prime example of green, family-oriented living in Dubai,, integrating central parks, landscaped streets, and pedestrian-friendly layouts with luxury villas and townhouses. Transaction reports show that MBR City features prominently among top neighbourhoods in high‑value sales. In Q3 2025, it recorded a notable number of luxury deals across villas and large‑format homes.

Its wellness-driven planning and proximity to Downtown Dubai make it attractive to buyers seeking a balance between urban access and outdoor living. MBR City consistently ranks among Dubai’s highest-value villa sales, reflecting the premium investors place on wellness and green living.

3. Dubai Hills Estate

Dubai Hills Estate epitomises suburban wellness and green living, with a central park, golf course, jogging tracks, and tree-lined streets. Residents here enjoy integrated retail, schools, and community amenities within a self-contained, walkable environment.

This combination of green infrastructure and lifestyle convenience drives high demand among families and long-term residents. Studies show that Dubai Hills rentals saw occupancy rates around 86.5% in H1 2025, pointing to strong community demand.

4. Palm Jumeirah

While globally recognised as a luxury address, Palm Jumeirah’s appeal also rests on its wellness-led lifestyle. Waterfront villas and landscaped promenades offer private beach access, outdoor exercise areas, and serene green settings, combining exclusive living with natural surroundings.

The scarcity of new plots reinforces its long-term value, while lifestyle-oriented features continue to attract buyers prioritising health, recreation, and leisure. Palm Jumeirah led Dubai’s ultra‑luxury market in 2025, accounting for the greatest number of homes sold above $10 million in Q2 2025.

5. Emirates Hills

Emirates Hills is Dubai’s most exclusive, green villa enclave, offering residents sprawling gardens, private pools, and access to golf courses and parklands. Its low-density design ensures privacy and wellness, making it ideal for buyers seeking tranquility alongside urban connectivity.

Data highlights that Emirates Hills consistently ranks among Dubai’s top districts for high-value villa sales, a reflection of its unique combination of green space, privacy, and lifestyle amenities. Community analysis shows that Emirates Hills commands some of the highest prices per sq ft levels in Dubai, with ultra‑luxury villas reaching around AED4,929 per sq ft in H1 2025.

Dubai’s real estate market is increasingly defined by wellness, sustainability, and lifestyle integration rather than speculation alone. With over 61,800 residential units under construction in 2025, districts that integrate green infrastructure, walkable streets, and community-focused amenities are expected to outperform the broader market, marking the next chapter in Dubai’s residential evolution.