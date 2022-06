Fitch Ratings-London: The neutral sector mid-year outlook for banks in 2022 belies a significant change in their operating environment. The economic outlook is more uncertain than it was six months ago, and risks are skewed to the downside, particularly for emerging-market economies. We expect business conditions for banks to deteriorate versus 2021, as global growth slows amidst a sustained increase in inflation. Asset quality is also likely to deteriorate moderately. However, we expect these factors to be partly offset by better margins, with ratings also cushioned by accumulated loan loss allowances and robust capital buffers.

James Longsdon, Global Head of Banks at Fitch Ratings, says: “Higher rates will help margins and profitability, but there are downside risks too, particularly for emerging market economies.”

The special report "Fitch Ratings 2022 Mid-Year Outlook: Global Banks" is available via the link above or at www.fitchratings.com.

-Ends-

Media Relations: Louisa Williams, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 2452, Email: louisa.williams@thefitchgroup.com



Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDING CREDITRATINGS. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.