2021 saw a 20% increase in enquiries related to stress compared to the average for the rest of the year

On the positive side, the lack of pandemic restrictions will make many of us far more appreciative of quality family time

Agitation, irritation, low mood, reduced levels of enjoyment, feelings of despair and guilt, and changes in sleep and eating patterns – these are just some of the warning signs that could point towards festive stress and canxiety, according to a leading UAE psychologist.

Family friction, grievances and jealousy can be common triggers at this time of year and many in the UAE may already be feeling the pressure. “The festive season can be particularly stressful due to the unrealistic expectations of coming together as a happy family at this time of the year,” says Dr Shweta Misra, Clinical Psychologist at the Priory Wellbeing Centre in Dubai.

“The expense of gifts and food, the pressure of shopping and the expectations of the season generally can make it a stressful time. One reason we can lose perspective during the festive season with unrestrained buying of gifts, is that we don’t quite know how to put our love into words”.

“For expatriates who find themselves alone due to being located far away from relatives, or for people going through a marital break-up or family estrangement, feelings can be heightened because of the visible emphasis placed on family, friends and celebrations.”

Ozan Akbas, also a Clinical Psychologist at the Priory Wellbeing Centre in Dubai, believes it’s perfectly normal to feel the ‘holiday blues’ at this time of year. Various studies[i] support this and show how stress levels can increase both before and during the festive season, and for those with existing mental health issues, symptoms can be exacerbated.

He says: “Many patients can feel a mix of anxiety and depressive symptoms in December and it’s important to highlight how common this is. However, while these feelings are normally short-term, some people may be more vulnerable – for example those in mourning or who have recently experienced a loss. They might experience higher stress levels and their symptoms may be long-lasting, with the potential to turn into generalised anxiety and major depressive disorder. In the latter case, it’s crucial professional help is sought.

“I would also strongly advise those who may find themselves going through anxiety or depression during this time of the year to avoid social media. When the mind is in a state of stress, it usually tends to focus on the parts that confirm our negative thoughts and comparisons may lead to an increase in sadness”.

The team at the Priory Wellbeing Centre in Dubai recommends the following steps to best manage anxiety and depression over the festive season:

Be gentle, generous and patient with yourself. It’s okay to prioritise what’s best for you, even if others do not seem to understand. Think about what you need and how you might be able to get it. For example, practice self-soothing like mindfulness to ground yourself in the present moment using your five senses (what can I see, hear, touch, smell and taste).

It’s okay to prioritise what’s best for you, even if others do not seem to understand. Think about what need and how you might be able to get it. For example, practice self-soothing like mindfulness to ground yourself in the present moment using your five senses (what can I see, hear, touch, smell and taste). Don’t be afraid to say “no” – The festive season, or “party season”, can involve more social engagements than usual. Many of us feel anxious about social gatherings during the festive season. The pressure to fit in can become intense and whilst it is important to get out and about and mix with other people, don’t beat yourself up if you turn down an invite or make an excuse to leave early. Listen to your body and take heed of when it’s had enough and needs to rest.

– The festive season, or “party season”, can involve more social engagements than usual. Many of us feel anxious about social gatherings during the festive season. The pressure to fit in can become intense and whilst it is important to get out and about and mix with other people, don’t beat yourself up if you turn down an invite or make an excuse to leave early. Listen to your body and take heed of when it’s had enough and needs to rest. Don’t let the hype affect you. Don’t let the media overly influence you and avoid comparing yourself to unrealistic depictions of what a happy festive season should look like. The way you spend the festive season – with friends and loved ones - is far more important than how much you spend.

Don’t let the media overly influence you and avoid comparing yourself to unrealistic depictions of what a happy festive season should look like. The way you spend the festive season – with friends and loved ones - is far more important than how much you spend. Avoid getting caught up in any drama and conflict. Notice your warning signs and set healthy boundaries. When it all gets too much, walk away if needed and inform the person that you will come back to them once you are less triggered. Try listening to a relaxing playlist of, for example, light classical music that induces relaxation. The best suggestion is a 30-minute playlist.

Notice your warning signs and set healthy boundaries. When it all gets too much, walk away if needed and inform the person that you will come back to them once you are less triggered. Try listening to a relaxing playlist of, for example, light classical music that induces relaxation. The best suggestion is a 30-minute playlist. Try not to isolate yourself. Spend time visiting places that can bring you joy. Find ways to connect with friends abroad or spend time with new local friends that can comfort you when you’re feeling down. A simple phone conversation or spending a few minutes chatting with a loved one over a video call can provide much-needed emotional support, help release some of your worries and provide a different perspective.

Spend time visiting places that can bring you joy. Find ways to connect with friends abroad or spend time with new local friends that can comfort you when you’re feeling down. A simple phone conversation or spending a few minutes chatting with a loved one over a video call can provide much-needed emotional support, help release some of your worries and provide a different perspective. Get enough sleep. While this is a very social time of the year, aim to get enough restful sleep. Don’t watch TV in bed as it’s generally stimulating for the brain. The same goes for streaming on a laptop or tablet. Don’t use your smartphone in bed. Its noise and light can interfere with sleeping. LCD screens on phones and tablets emit light that is blue enriched. This light influences the body’s internal clock (circadian rhythm) and delays the release of the ‘sleep hormone’ melatonin.

Mandeep Jassal, a Behavioural Therapist at the Priory Wellbeing Centre, points out that this time of year can also be greatly beneficial for our mental health, particularly following the last challenging two years. “The festive season is a special time to connect with family and friends, have fun and participate in rituals such as prayer and eating together around the table. All of these activities help us feel loved and cared for, as well as helping to build attachments with loved ones.

“The recent pandemic has made people far more appreciative of things that were perhaps taken for granted or not acknowledged as much before. The previous social restrictions mean many people are now far more grateful of being able to travel with ease to be with family and friends at important times of the year.”

-Ends-