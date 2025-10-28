Dubai, UAE – Dubai’s commercial property sector continued its strong momentum in Q3 2025, with total sales reaching an impressive AED 30.38 billion, a 31% increase compared to the same period last year, according to CRC Property’s recently published Q3 2025 Market Report.

Office Market Leads the Growth

The city’s office market, in particular, emerged as a key growth driver, demonstrating both robust transaction volumes and rising values across multiple districts.

Total office sales in Q3 hit AED 3.1 billion across 1,153 units, reflecting an 18% increase from the previous quarter and a remarkable 93% year-on-year growth. Volume growth was equally notable, with the number of transactions rising 19% quarter-on-quarter and 45% year-on-year, highlighting strong investor confidence and sustained demand from businesses seeking prime locations.

Yogesh Yerikireddi, JLT Area Manager at CRC Property, commented on the performance:

“The Dubai office market remained exceptionally strong through Q3 2025, led by record demand for Grade A and ESG-compliant towers. With vacancy at historic lows, fitted and vacant commercial offices for sale are seeing unprecedented investor interest. Limited premium supply, coupled with strong corporate relocations and expansion demand, continues to push rents and capital values upward across key free zones.”

Key Districts Drive Activity

Business Bay led with 328 office transactions, followed by Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) with 277 deals. Majan and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) recorded 112 and 110 transactions respectively, while Barsha Heights (Tecom) completed the top five with 71 deals.

Dubai’s Off-Plan Commercial Market is on the Surge

The off-plan market also saw sustained activity, with total transactions valued at AED 2.4 billion (USD 650 million) across 1,101 deals in Q3. Of this, office and retail developments accounted for AED 1.86 billion through 640 transactions, illustrating healthy absorption and investor confidence in Dubai’s ongoing commercial expansion.

Looking ahead, Dubai’s office market is set for further growth, with approximately 680,000 square meters of new supply expected by 2027. Key areas such as Business Bay and Motor City are set to benefit from this pipeline, which promises to meet rising demand in high-transaction districts.

Retail Segment Rebounds Sharply in Q3 2025

Dubai’s retail real estate market experienced a strong resurgence in Q3 2025, with total transaction value reaching AED 1.15 billion across 437 deals. This represents a remarkable 95% increase quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and a 55% year-on-year (YoY) rise.

Transaction volumes mirrored this growth, climbing 88% QoQ and 37% YoY, marking the strongest quarterly performance since 2022. The rebound comes after a softer Q2 and reflects renewed confidence from both investors and end-users, driven by improved market sentiment in the second half of the year.

Buyer Activity Signals Continued Confidence

At CRC, average selling prices for secondary offices climbed to AED 1,685 per sq. ft in Q3 2025, marking a 19% increase year-on-year and reaching the highest levels seen in over a decade.

Buyer activity across the commercial sector painted a nuanced picture, with overall leads up 47% year-on-year, signalling enduring interest in Dubai’s commercial real estate, even as quarter-on-quarter leads softened by 18%, a natural adjustment after a particularly busy first half.

The office segment continues to lead the market, driven by SMEs, business relocations, and end-users seeking ownership over leasing. While quarterly leads showed a slight moderation, the year-on-year growth underscores the resilience of Dubai’s commercial property market and the city’s continued appeal as a global business destination.

Q3 2025 Market Report

