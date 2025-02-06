Dubai, UAE – The Dubai real estate sector continues to demonstrate resilience and sustained momentum, with total transactions reaching AED 35.2 billion rise across 13,043 sales in January 2025. This represents a 22.9% increase in value and a 23.1% increase in volume compared to the same period last year. The expansion of freehold ownership in strategic areas, regulatory enhancements, and a maturing investment landscape have positioned Dubai as a leading global real estate hub, attracting a diverse mix of institutional and individual investors.

The recently introduced freehold ownership conversion for properties along Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Jaddaf is among the most transformative shifts in Dubai’s real estate market. Owners in these areas are now actively engaging in the conversion process, unlocking new investment opportunities and enhancing market liquidity. The move is expected to increase redevelopment activity, raising the long-term value of prime real estate assets while broadening access for foreign investors.

“The pace of regulatory innovation in Dubai continues to create an attractive investment environment that is both transparent and highly liquid,” said Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties. “We are seeing sustained interest from global investors who recognize the city’s ability to offer stable yields, capital appreciation, and a regulatory framework that supports long-term growth. The introduction of new freehold areas, combined with infrastructure expansion and redevelopment initiatives, is reinforcing Dubai’s position as a real estate investment destination of choice”.

The off-plan market continues to drive sales volumes, contributing AED 15.1 billion in transactions, while the secondary market recorded AED 20.1 billion, reflecting the depth and maturity of Dubai’s real estate sector. A well-balanced mix of off-plan and ready properties ensures market fluidity, with developers responding to both end-user demand and the increasing appetite of long-term investors.

Dubai’s evolving rental framework is also supporting market stability and investment predictability. The implementation of the Dubai Land Department’s Smart Rental Index is enhancing transparency, allowing investors to better assess yield potential and manage long-term portfolio strategies. Meanwhile, ongoing redevelopment efforts in mature districts are driving property appreciation, contributing to Dubai’s reputation as a high-value investment destination.

Price segmentation continues to reflect diverse buyer interest, with demand persisting across both luxury and mid-market segments. Palm Jumeirah villas recorded an average price of AED 47 million, signaling a sustained appetite for ultra-prime real estate, while communities such as Jumeirah Village Circle and Damac Hills 2 remained among the most sought-after locations for mid-tier investors. The market’s ability to accommodate a broad range of investor profiles has played a key role in its sustained expansion.

Looking ahead, the Dubai real estate market remains on track for long-term growth. The city’s commitment to regulatory transparency, infrastructure investment, and sustainable development is reinforcing its position as a global leader in real estate innovation. With continued capital inflows from institutional investors and end-user demand strengthening, Dubai’s property sector is expected to maintain its upward trajectory in 2025 and beyond.

For full access to the January 2025 report, visit HERE

-Ends-

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties, headquartered in Dubai, is a beacon of innovation and excellence in the real estate industry. With a team of over 140 dedicated realtors, we are committed to reshaping the financial landscape with a forward-thinking, human-centric approach.



Our mission revolves around assisting value-driven investors, individuals, and businesses in achieving financial success while upholding the highest standards of integrity and market expertise. We understand that every client is unique, and our goal is to provide tailored solutions that meet their specific needs.



As a dynamic force in the real estate industry, we seamlessly blend innovation and expertise to deliver exceptional results. We harness the power of real-time, data-driven insights while maintaining a deep understanding of the ever-evolving financial landscape in the UAE.



Springfield Properties earned the trust of our clients through unmatched market insight and a commitment to excellence. Since our establishment in 2008, we have consistently demonstrated our ability to meet and exceed our clients' expectations.

