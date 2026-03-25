Dubai’s real estate market showed robust performance during Ramadan 2026. Though it was supposed to slow down the market, it accelerated instead. Despite the current regional conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel, the market showed strong resilience. The market could have demonstrated unprecedented performance in this holy month if the conflict had not occurred or had been resolved sooner.

In Ramadan 2026 (from 18th February 2026 to 19th March 2026), the real estate market recorded 15,196 transactions, with a combined value of AED 50.58 billion. A total of 14,386 transactions, worth AED 39 billion, were recorded in Ramadan 2025. This represents a 5.63% YoY increase in volume and 29.7% YoY increase in value.

A total of 9,665 off-plan sales, valued at AED 24.71 billion, were recorded, while 5,531 ready sales, valued at AED 25.9 billion, were registered. The mortgage market maintained its momentum in Ramadan 2026, with 3,298 transactions totaling AED 14.77 billion. The gift deals reached 651, with a combined value of AED 3.98 billion.

Sales Comparison by Property Type

Here’s the sales comparison by property type in Ramadan 2026:

Property Type Total Sales in Ramadan 2026 Total Sales Value in Ramadan in 2026 Unit 12,246 AED 27.1 billion Building 1,357 AED 5.4 billion Land 1,592 AED 18.1 billion

According to Tara Khan, Sales Director of Kelt and Co Realty, “Dubai’s real estate market demonstrated strong resilience, even during Ramadan and regional uncertainties. This shows that Dubai’s property market still attracts discerning buyers. Demand remains strong across both residential and commercial sectors due to sustained investor interest, growing population, high ROI, and investor-friendly regulations. The data reflects that the market is mature and resilient even during the geopolitical tensions.”

With fewer launches, delayed decisions, and reduced working hours, Ramadan slows down the market. Yet, Ramadan 2026 demonstrates exceptional year-over-year growth. The market could have demonstrated stronger performance in the absence of the regional conflict due to strong demand and limited supply. Ramadan exclusive offers have played a significant role in driving the real estate market during the holy month.

Developers are offering greater flexibility, with easier payment plans and extending deadlines for clients. Some developers also offer DLD waivers and flexible installment plans to help buyers secure their deals.

Factors such as strong investor interest, population growth, limited supply, pro-investor regulations, the Golden Visa, upgrades in infrastructure, a tax-free environment, high ROI, safety, strategic location, world-class facilities, ultra-luxury real estate, and a thriving economy support the market's robustness despite Ramadan and geopolitical tensions.

About Kelt and Co Realty

Kelt and Co Realty is an award-winning Dubai-based real estate agency dedicated to off-plan developments, waterfront projects, and high-potential investments across the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They help both local and international buyers to secure premium real estate in Dubai. Leveraging years of experience, they offer invaluable insights, allowing clients to make strategic and confident real estate investment decisions. They offer a wide range of exceptional services, from buying and selling to handover and legal services.

For more inquiries, contact us at:

Website: www.keltandcorealty.com

Email: info@keltandcorealty.com