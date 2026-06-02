Manfoods – McDonald’s Egypt has launched the findings of an Oxford Economics report, a leading independent global advisory firm. The collaboration aimed to produce an economic analysis, unveiled during a dedicated conference highlighting the key findings of the study, which examines the company’s economic and social impact in the Egyptian market, shedding light on its role in supporting the local economy and empowering young talent.

The report highlights an extended journey since Manfoods – McDonald’s Egypt entered the market in 1994, evolving over more than three decades into one of the key contributors to economic activity. This has been achieved through expansion across multiple cities, reaching more than 194 restaurants in 2026, alongside building an integrated ecosystem that supports economic growth and creates real development opportunities.

During the period from July 2024 to June 2025, McDonald’s Egypt restaurants welcomed more than 29 million guests, in addition to delivering millions of meals across the country. With continued growth, visitor numbers in 2025 increased by 14% to reach approximately 33 million visitors, reflecting strong consumer trust and sustained demand.

However, McDonald’s Egypt’s impact goes beyond customer experience to deliver tangible economic contribution. The company’s total contribution to Egypt’s GDP reached approximately EGP 10.3 billion during the period from July 2024 to June 2025. This contribution was distributed across EGP 1.4 billion in direct impact, EGP 7.3 billion in indirect impact, and EGP 1.6 billion in induced economic impact.

This impact extends beyond the food service sector to a wide range of industries, including agriculture, food manufacturing, logistics, packaging, construction, and information technology—reflecting McDonald’s Egypt’s integrated role in supporting the local economy. According to Oxford Economics data, every EGP 1 million of direct output generated by the company contributes an additional EGP 6.2 million to the Egyptian economy, demonstrating a strong multiplier effect beyond its core operations.

On the employment side, Manfoods – McDonald’s Egypt provided around 21,800 job opportunities in Egypt during the same period. This impact extends further, as every 100 McDonald’s employees support 270 additional jobs across other areas of the local economy, reflecting the company’s broad influence on the labor market. As part of its commitment to early career development, the company provided approximately 246,000 training hours and issued 546 McDonald’s certificates in various fields, including communication skills, food safety and quality, and management, from July 2024 to June 2025. Young people aged 15–24 represent 44% of the total workforce, highlighting the company’s role in empowering early careers and supporting the next generation.

In terms of investment in education, nearly EGP 100 million has been allocated to support the dual education program since 2011, with approximately EGP 2 million paid in annual tuition fees. McDonald’s Egypt collaborates with Helwan University on the “Blended Learning” program, providing scholarships and training for more than 1,000 students. As part of the partnership, McDonald’s established the McDonald’s Restaurant Management Department at the university, enabling students to gain hands-on industry experience and secure employment opportunities after graduation. This program is accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education.

In this context, Mohamed Mansour, CEO of Manfoods – McDonald’s Egypt, said:

“The launch of the Oxford Economics report represents a pivotal milestone that reflects the true scale of McDonald’s Egypt’s impact in the market over 32 years. We do not measure our success solely by operational growth, but by the depth of our contribution to the national economy. Our EGP 10.3 billion contribution to GDP is a practical testament to the strength of our investment model, where we have succeeded in creating an integrated economic cycle that ensures every achievement translates into added value for related sectors, reinforcing our position as a strategic partner in driving sustainable development in Egypt.”

Alaa Fathi, General Manager of Manfoods – McDonald’s Egypt, said:

“As part of our expansion vision, we continue to strengthen our investments in the Egyptian market, planning to invest EGP 819 million during 2026. This includes opening new restaurants, upgrading IT systems, refurbishing several branches, and establishing a new headquarters.

We also aim, over the next three years, to invest more than EGP 2.5 billion, reflecting a rapid growth trajectory and ongoing responsiveness to increasing market demand. These investments include new restaurant openings, IT system development, and branch renovations.”

In line with its sustainability direction, Manfoods – McDonald’s Egypt continues to adopt more efficient and environmentally friendly operational practices, reflecting its commitment to resources and community responsibility. Energy-efficient McDonald’s kitchens have helped reduce electricity consumption by around 30%, while water conservation technologies achieved an estimated 7% reduction during the period from July 2024 to June 2025.

As it continues to expand in the Egyptian market, the company reinforces an integrated model that combines economic growth with social impact, confirming that its success is not measured only by the scale of its operations, but by its ability to create a real and sustainable difference for society as a whole.