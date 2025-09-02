Off-plan transactions rose 22.1% in volume, driving overall market activity.

Secondary market sales reached AED 11.7 billion, up 5.8% year-on-year.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai’s real estate market recorded 16,993 residential transactions in August 2025, a 13.2% increase year-on-year, with total sales value reaching AED 40 billion, according to the latest Dubai Real Estate Report released by Springfield Properties.

The off-plan segment dominated activity with 12,917 transactions worth AED 28.3 billion. The 22.1% increase in volumes reflects strong investor confidence in new launches across Dubai’s master-planned communities.

The secondary market contributed 4,076 transactions, with sales value climbing 5.8% year-on-year to AED 11.7 billion. Stability in established communities underscored the market’s maturity and consistent end-user demand.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, said: “Dubai’s real estate market continues to demonstrate balance. Off-plan sales highlight investor appetite for the city’s future, while steady activity in the secondary segment reflects the trust end-users place in established communities”.

Business Bay, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Damac Riverside emerged as the most active residential districts in August. Premium developments such as Dubai Hills Estate, Sobha Central, and Dubai Maritime City continued to command strong pricing, reflecting sustained demand for centrally located, high-quality stock.

Dubai’s commercial real estate sector recorded 1,273 transactions in August with a total value of AED 8.12 billion. Land sales led activity at AED 4.62 billion, underscoring the continued role of development plots in shaping future supply. Offices accounted for AED 894 million across 321 deals, supported by steady occupier demand in core districts. Retail assets added AED 485 million, while hotel apartments registered AED 322 million, reflecting selective activity in consumer-facing and tourism-driven segments. Whole building transactions contributed AED 311 million, while other commercial and industrial assets including warehouses, labour camps, and workshops added AED 1.49 billion.

The rental market also remained active, with 12,181 leases generating AED 1.1 billion in rental value. Established districts such as Jumeirah, Nad Al Sheba, and Zaabeel posted the strongest rental growth, while family-oriented communities such as Town Square and Dubai Silicon Oasis attracted tenants seeking affordability and lifestyle amenities.

Syed added: “Population growth, infrastructure delivery, and targeted government initiatives - particularly the First-Time Home Buyer Scheme - are broadening demand across the market. These factors ensure growth is not only strong but also sustainable”.

Dubai’s population rose from 3.86 million in January to 4.0 million in August 2025, a 3.6% increase in just eight months. Growth has been reinforced by the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, long-term residency reforms, and sustained inflows of high-net-worth individuals.

Syed concluded: “As Dubai surpasses the four-million resident mark, investor sentiment remains highly positive. With liquidity, new launches, and demographic momentum aligned, the market is well positioned for continued resilience”.

The latest data points to a market that is both expanding in size and diversifying in depth. From off-plan launches to secondary transactions, the fundamentals reflect confidence from both investors and end-users. As structural reforms and population growth continue to shape demand, Dubai real estate is entering a new phase of maturity that is set to carry momentum into 2026 and beyond.

Full report is available HERE.