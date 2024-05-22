Dubai, UAE, 22nd May 2024: dnata Travel, the UAE’s longest serving travel provider, is revealing the top holiday destinations from the UAE over summer 2024. In order of popularity, the choices are Thailand, Maldives, USA, Turkey, and the UK.

An ever-popular destination for UAE-based travellers, the Maldives is witnessing significant growth compared to the same period in 2023, with bookings up an impressive 108% between June and September 2024. Travel experts at dnata attribute this increase to a notable number of hotel openings, with traveller bookings spread across its new and established private island resorts.

The USA is also witnessing a substantial growth in travel bookings from the UAE, entering the ‘top three’ most popular locations for a summer break for local travellers this year.

Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, commented: “UAE-based travellers are exploring more of the world, including a variety of new locations across popular hotspots. Between 2020 and 2024, several new resorts are bringing more to discover across the islands of the Maldives, and this year our travellers are making the most of trying somewhere new.

“Other, ever-popular destinations, Thailand, Turkey, and the UK, are also seeing travellers taking in more across their varied landscapes and attractions, whilst the USA is an exciting new entry for 2024. Travellers are escaping across the country, with the cities of Los Angeles and New York proving most popular.”

Across the summer so far, 65% of bookings with dnata Travel are for international destinations, while the remaining 35% cover UAE staycations. Most bookings are for Eid al-Adha, where dnata Travel is witnessing a 40% increase in travel bookings, compared to the wider summer months.

dnata Travel experts continuously monitor trends and work with long-standing international partners to offer exclusive rates and added extras for the local market, alongside the latest in travel inspiration. The travel agency’s summer campaign is now live, offering up to 35% savings for UAE travellers across trending beach stays and city breaks across the globe.

Highlight offers include in Thailand, Bali, Maldives, and Hong Kong. A top offer in the trending destination of Thailand includes a four-night stay at the 5-star Angsana Laguna Phuket on Half-Board with savings on your stay, complimentary meals for kids, benefits for honeymooners, and return flights, from AED 5,200 per person.

To explore trending holiday destinations from the UAE with dnata Travel, visit www.dnataTravel.com. For more travel advice and inspiration, contact the dnata Travel experts via call or WhatsApp on 800 DNATA (36282), on social media @dnataTravel, email holidays@dnatatravel.com, or visit a dnata Travel retail outlet, with stores located across the UAE.

