Burj Al Arab tops YouGov’s Hotel Advocacy Rankings 2024 in UAE, with a score of 76.5.

Dubai’s most iconic hotel and a global icon of Arabian luxury, this architectural marvel is home to some of the most exquisite destination dining experiences– providing an attractive service for both host and holidaymaker.

The Hotel Advocacy rankings looked at brands’ former and current customers, and analysed which brands had the highest proportion of people recommending them to a family member or friend between the period of 1st Jan 2023 and 31st Dec 2023.

Emirates Palace takes the second place (75.2), followed by Atlantis the Palm Dubai in third (72.6) and Ritz-Carlton in fourth (70.0).

Jumeirah and Anantara occupy the next two spots- fifth (68.6) and sixth (68.2), respectively.

Other hotel brands with high level of customer advocacy are Hilton (66.9), Shangri-La (65.4), Waldorf Astoria (65.4) and Marriott (65.2).

YouGov also revealed the top ten airline brands most recommended by its customers. In the Airline Advocacy Rankings, Emirates tops the list, with a score of 88.0. Singapore Airlines (78.8) and Etihad Airways (77.7) follow in second and third, respectively.

Qatar Airways takes the fourth spot (74.3), while Cathay Pacific (59.1), British airways (58.6) and Turkish airlines (57.1) appear in fifth, sixth and ninth, respectively.

Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier Saudi places in seventh (58.3), followed by UAE’s low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi in eighth (57.3) and Oman Air in tenth (52.3).

Methodology

YouGov's Hotel and Airline Advocacy Rankings 2024 show the hotel and airline brands with the highest Recommend scores amongst their customer between 1st Jan 2023 and 31st Dec 2023. The scores are online representative of the general population of adults (18+) in the UAE. Every brand in the ranking has a minimum sample of 100 and has been tracked for at least six months, with all scores being rounded to a single decimal place.

YouGov’s rankings are based on the data from our always-on brand tracker, YouGov BrandIndex, which enables us to consistently and accurately measure consumer perception and attitudes towards thousands of brands in MENA.