63% of these projects are situated on Marjan Island, while the majority of the remaining 37% are in Al Hamra and Mina Al Arab.

On average, branded residences in RAK on sale today achieve approximately 50% higher sales prices compared to non-branded properties.

RAK, UAE – Stirling Hospitality Advisors, one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region, reveals the third edition of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Investment Pulse, focusing on the burgeoning sector of branded residences in the emirate. This edition provides a first-of-its-kind in-depth analysis of branded residences, highlighting market trends, stakeholder advantages, and the unique appeal of this emerging asset class.

Commenting on the publication of the new groundbreaking report, Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors, said: “Branded residences are transforming Ras Al Khaimah's real estate landscape. The demand for elevated living experiences is reshaping the market, with our findings highlighting the growing importance of branded residences as a key driver of luxury investment in the emirate. This edition seeks to illuminate this dynamic sector and offer valuable forecasts for all stakeholders involved.”

RAK has experienced substantial development in the real estate sector in the past decade across the clusters of Al Hamra, Mina Al Arab and Marjan Island. The emirate is poised to experience significant growth in its residential sector, with a total of 14,148 new residential units announced to be developed between 2026 and 2029. Branded residences account for 5,604 of these units, reaching a 40% share of the total.

The majority of branded residences entering the market in RAK are affiliated with hotel brands, which is the most prevalent model. Hospitality brands that have announced residences include Waldorf Astoria, Ritz Carlton, Nikki Beach, Nobu, and more. Non-hotel brands such as Tonino Lamborghini, Elie Saab, Yoo and Aston Martin have also shared plans for branded residential projects in RAK. For developers and buyers, these residences provide quality assurance as they are tied to the brand’s reputation, thereby boosting buyer confidence, enhancing property value, and offering a unique "lock-and-leave" lifestyle that appeals to high-net-worth individuals.

According to the report, real estate units experienced an average price increase of 30% in 2022, driven by the Wynn Resort announcement and an anticipated population surge projected to grow by 55% through 2030. With RAK's strategic location, premium destination appeal, ongoing infrastructure development, and government initiatives, the region is well-positioned for further price growth. Projections indicate that prices in RAK's secondary market could reach approximately AED 4,000 per square foot by 2027 and AED 4,500 by 2030.

About Stirling Hospitality Advisors

A subsidiary of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Hospitality Holding, Stirling Hospitality Advisors is one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region. Headquartered in RAK, Stirling Hospitality Advisors offers clients a wide range of services, including developing comprehensive tourism destination strategies and activation plans, advisory and asset management. Stirling Hospitality Advisors is responsible for a hotel and resort portfolio valued at over USD 1.25 billion, for clients across various sectors: governments, real estate investment trusts, sovereign wealth funds, banks, family offices and master developers.

Holding a unique position in the industry, Stirling Hospitality Advisors shares the perspective of government, investor, owner, operator, asset manager and consultant, offering its’ clients the long-term trusted relationships and focused expertise, and accompanying each project throughout its’ entire lifecycle. With a proven track record of successful project delivery, it has been instrumental in transforming RAK into a world-renowned touristic destination for active and family tourism.

Stirling Hospitality Advisors’ team of experts has over 150 years of combined hospitality experience, currently asset managing over 3,500 hotel rooms in three countries and has supported clients in over 120 cases of hotel and destination concepts, feasibility studies, market studies, strategies and highest-best use analyses.

