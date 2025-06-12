Dubai’s residential real estate market continued its impressive performance in May 2025, with both sales and leasing activity recording double-digit month-on-month growth, according to the latest report released by Betterhomes. Strong investor confidence, rising end-user demand, and consistent interest in both off-plan and ready properties have propelled the market forward.

The residential sales market recorded 17,504 transactions in May, representing a 15.1% increase from April. Total sales value surged to AED 54.48 billion, up 18% month-on-month, as the average price per square foot climbed by 4.5% to AED 1,808. Off-plan transactions continued to lead the market at 57%, while the secondary market share increased to 43%, indicating a healthy appetite for ready properties.

Cash vs. Mortgage buyers stood nearly even at 48% vs 52%, while investors comprised 64% of buyers, demonstrating strong belief in the future development of Dubai. Popular communities among buyers included Dubai Hills Estate, The Springs, and Jumeirah Village Triangle. Emaar remained the top-performing developer in both off-plan and title deed transactions, contributing AED 3.76 billion and AED 10.49 billion, respectively.

On the leasing side, activity increased by 15.3% in May, with 33,917 lease transactions recorded. New rental contracts rose significantly to make up 42% of all leasing activity, up from 34% the month before, reflecting an influx of new tenants in the market. Average rents also increased in key areas, including Bur Dubai, which saw a 7.5% month-on-month rise, and Damac Hills 2, which grew by nearly 4%.

Betterhomes reported a 10% increase in tenant leads, while average lease values climbed across all property types. Apartments leased through Betterhomes averaged AED 141,250 annually, townhouses AED 198,000, and villas AED 405,000. One to four cheque payments remained the most common rental terms among tenants.

“Dubai’s property market is demonstrating a remarkable level of depth and resilience,” said Louis Harding, CEO of Betterhomes. “This isn’t just short-term momentum. It reflects long-term confidence in the city’s economic direction, quality of life, and global appeal. We’re seeing demand from both seasoned investors and new residents who see Dubai as a place to build their future. The fundamentals are strong, and the appetite for quality homes, both to own and to rent, continues to grow.”

With strong fundamentals and a growing reputation as a global lifestyle and business hub, Dubai is increasingly seen by investors as a safe, high-yielding market in an uncertain global environment.