Dubai, UAE: AI (Artificial Intelligence) has been an undeniably key asset to various sectors in the UAE’s booming economy. According to a recent report by independent research institution ‘TRENDS Research & Advisory’[1], it is expected to contribute approximately $352.56 billion to its GDP by 2030. Seez, an automotive technology company focusing on AI-powered solutions for car dealers and OEMs shares its insights on the impact of AI in the VSaaS industry.

The SaaS market's evolution began with the dominance of broad, general-purpose platforms, but eventually revealed a crucial truth: industries require tailored solutions. This realization led to the rise of Vertical SaaS (VSaaS), software designed for specific industries to provide niche functionality. While VSaaS addresses the limitations of generic platforms by delivering targeted features and deep industry knowledge, artificial intelligence, particularly AI agents, is now fundamentally transforming the landscape. We're moving beyond the provision of specialized software to an era of intelligent, autonomous systems, where software acts as an active, knowledgeable partner, not just a tool.

The Impact on VSaaS

The value of vertical SaaS is evident in the success of companies like Seez, which has focused on the automotive sector from the start, using marketplace data to create industry-specific solutions for dealerships. In many ways, vertical SaaS paved the way for AI's rise, as it showed that tailored, specialized software could offer deeper value. Customers don’t just want software that helps them work faster; they want platforms that think and act like an extension of their own team.

AI offers the potential for far greater customization and adaptability than traditional vertical solutions. In industries like automotive, healthcare, and finance, where VSaaS once reigned supreme, AI is now automating and optimizing the business experience. This doesn’t mean that vertical SaaS is dying—far from it. It’s evolving. Instead, these companies are enhancing their specialized solutions by embedding AI, transforming them into powerful platforms. This signifies a transition from providing specialized tools to creating intelligent partners.

The Rise of AI Agents

AI agents are autonomous systems that can perform tasks, make decisions, and learn from experience, effectively acting as digital assistants. "We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how businesses interact with software," says Tarek Kabrit, CEO of Seez. "AI agents are not merely automating simple tasks; they are intelligent problem-solvers that understand and anticipate user needs without human intervention." Imagine a SaaS platform where, instead of navigating dashboards or running reports, users interact with AI agents that proactively provide insights and take action based on those insights.

For example, Seezar, Seez’s AI-powered virtual assistant, goes beyond being a simple chatbot. Trained on automotive-specific data and integrated with dealership systems, Seezar acts as a personalized sales advisor. It can guide potential buyers through the car selection process, offer financing options, and compare vehicles in real-time—essentially replacing multiple tools with a single, intelligent solution. The future of SaaS lies in seamlessly integrated AI agents that continuously learn and adapt, empowering intelligent systems to handle the heavy lifting.

Who Will Lead the AI Agent Revolution?

The question remains: who will dominate the AI agent space? Established SaaS companies, especially those with a strong vertical focus, have a head start, leveraging their valuable customer data, industry expertise, and existing relationships to develop effective AI agents. These companies are well-positioned to integrate AI in meaningful ways, but they must innovate and reimagine their products around AI agents rather than merely adding AI as a feature. Meanwhile, AI-focused startups are emerging with deep AI expertise and fresh, adaptive solutions that challenge traditional players. Their flexibility and innovative approaches could disrupt the market by offering platforms that transcend industry-specific knowledge, relying on AI's ability to learn and adapt to any sector. Additionally, platform providers that offer the underlying AI infrastructure will play a crucial role in enabling the development and deployment of AI agents. Ultimately, the winners in the AI-driven SaaS market will be those who can best integrate intelligent agents into their offerings, whether they are established vertical SaaS providers or new entrants.

The Future of SaaS

AI agents are redefining the SaaS landscape. What began with specialized Vertical SaaS is now evolving into an era of intelligent, autonomous systems. We are moving from software that is used, to software that acts.

Companies that recognize this shift and build platforms delivering powerful AI-driven value will lead the way. One thing is clear: AI is here to stay and is transforming the SaaS industry.

-Ends-

About Seez:

Seez is an automotive technology company established in 2016 and focused on AI-powered solutions for car dealers and OEMs. With headquarters in Dubai and an office in Copenhagen, Seez delivers a suite of SaaS products designed to enhance efficiency, automation, and customer engagement. Our solutions range from omnichannel retail platforms and predictive pricing models to advanced machine learning tools and AI-driven chat solutions. Operating across 16 countries, Seez empowers automotive businesses with data-driven insights and seamless digital experiences. Further information can be located by visiting www.seez.co.

For more information on Seez, please contact:

Priyanka Prakash

priyanka@seez.co

[1] https://trendsresearch.org/news/trends-launches-research-report-on-the-economic-impact-of-artificial-intelligence-in-the-uae/?srsltid=AfmBOoo0K16ZdliLEZADHq4IZVVkqBafOFjMkqA4G5iFsNSb5nzmSnuP