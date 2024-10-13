Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emergency, Crises and Disaster Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), in collaboration with the TERNDS Research and Advisory, has published a comprehensive research report highlighting the significant role of education and community awareness initiatives in building the capacities of individuals and communities to address risks associated with emergencies, crises, and disasters.

The research report underscored how education serves as a key driver in the effective implementation of disaster management mechanisms, including evacuation procedures, the use of rescue equipment, communication with relevant disaster agencies, and the utilisation of technology to access critical information during disasters. It highlighted the role of higher education institutions in research and development, which is instrumental in enhancing community resilience. The research report also emphasised the importance of integrating knowledge of risks and disasters into educational curricula, even in countries that do not experience catastrophic natural phenomena.

The release of the research report coincided with the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, which was held under the theme ‘The Role of Education in Protecting and Empowering Youth for a Disaster-Free Future’. In this context, the research report highlighted the critical role of education as a foundational pillar in shaping a brighter future for young people, especially in addressing the growing global challenges posed by natural disasters.

Haidar Omar Al Hashmi, Acting Executive Director of Prevention and Preparedness Sector at the ADCMC, said: “Crises and disasters are significant challenges confronting societies, which necessitate enhanced awareness of the associated risks. Education plays a vital role in this regard,

as it equips individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to understand and manage risks, as well as disseminating information about potential risks and how to respond when they occur. At the ADCMC, we are committed to developing studies, policies, and plans that contribute to preventing potential crises and disasters and responding to them. We also emphasise the importance of raising awareness and knowledge as a fundamental pillar for mitigating the impacts of crises and disasters, thereby contributing to sustainable development and social security.”

The research report adopted a descriptive and comparative analytical research methodology to examine the role of education in raising awareness to address disasters and crises. It features various experiences from around the world, including the UAE, and outlines various key factors that enhance the impact of education in responding to emergencies. This includes tailored crisis and disaster preparedness and mitigation plan as well as understanding local crises and the community characteristics of each region.

Additionally, the research report explored methods for acquiring disaster prevention techniques, the capacity to rehabilitate areas affected by crises and disasters, and the availability of suitable and effective tools. These tools include traditional educational resources such as lectures and books, as well as methods to leverage technological advancements in developing simulation models, virtual applications, and games that engage students in learning.

ADCMC seeks to enhance the readiness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through a range of studies, researches, and proactive plans. The Centre's efforts focus on several key areas to improve response to various crises, including joint drills with various government and private entities, and collaboration with partners through the establishment of joint workshops to enhance cooperation and knowledge exchange in the field of crisis management and disaster response. Additionally, it is actively developing infrastructure to support rapid and effective crisis response. Through these initiatives and carefully considered plans, ADCMC continues to enhance the readiness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to face future challenges efficiently and effectively.

