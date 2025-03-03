Dubai, UAE - The 11th Annual HR Tech MENA Summit, set for May 13-14, 2025, in Dubai, UAE, promises to be a landmark event for HR and technology professionals. Under the theme "The Digital Handshake: Blending Tech and Touch," this gathering will showcase the latest trends and innovations in HR technology across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The event is regarded as the region’s most exclusive and premier platform for the HR world that has been bringing together top C-level HR executives and decision makers from top GCC corporates, along with the leading HR solution providers. This by-invitation only, one of a kind closed door platform has been shaping the dynamics and future of HR and workplace culture for over a decade now, and with the 11th Annual the HR Tech MENA Summit is all set to reveal the sentiments of HR professionals in the region ahead of the big event in Dubai in May.

QNA International, the organizers of this exclusive summit, reached out to over a 400+ HR decision makers from within the region to gain insights into what they predict the future of HR will look like. The survey responses were analyzed, and some of the most amusing findings have been revealed.

Sidh NC, Director of QnA International and organizer of the HR Tech MENA Summit commented, “We are encouraged by the findings of our survey, pleased to see technology being embraced by HR professionals. HR functions as a strategic partner to management, aligning human capital with organizational goals and ensuring the organization can effectively achieve its mission and objectives underscoring the significance of the findings.”

Survey Insights of the Top 10 Trends Shaping The Future of HR In The MENA Region are:

Data-Driven Decision Making: By 2025, 65% of HR professionals expect at least 51% of their decisions to be data-driven, highlighting the growing importance of analytics in HR strategies. AI Integration: A staggering 70% of respondents consider AI integration in HR processes as extremely important, signalling a shift towards more intelligent, automated systems. Top HR Tech Trends: The survey identifies reporting and data analytics (32%), AI-driven recruitment (30%), and employee wellness platforms (21%) as the most impactful HR technology trends. Nationalization Support: 82% of participants believe technology will play a crucial role in supporting nationalization programs, addressing a key regional priority. In-Demand HR Skills: Data analysis (28%), AI and machine learning expertise (26%), and change management (23%) emerge as the most sought-after skills for HR professionals. HR Tech Investments: 76% of organizations plan to increase their HR technology spending, indicating a strong commitment to digital transformation. AI-Driven Tools: 59% of companies are likely to invest in AI-driven tools for recruitment and talent management. Automation Trends: Payroll processing (27%), recruitment (24%), and performance evaluations (22%) are the top HR functions expected to be automated. Learning Culture: Gamified learning experiences (23%), micro-learning opportunities (19%), and AI-powered personalized learning paths (17%) are seen as promising methods to support a learning culture. Agentic AI Applications: AI-driven recruitment and predictive workforce planning (both at 32%) are considered the most promising applications of agentic AI in HR.

Sidh NC emphasizes the evolution of the third wave of AI - Agentic AI among HR professionals: “The HR Tech MENA Summit 2025 has been a testament to the commitment of MENA HR leaders to embrace AI responsibly, prioritize ethical governance, and cultivate a digitally savvy workforce. By focusing on 'The Digital Handshake: Blending Tech and Touch', we are enabling organizations to leverage technology in a way that's transparent and empowering for employees.”

About QnA International

QnA International LLC is a global leader in B2B event organization, driving innovation in knowledge-sharing and business events for over a decade. Its diverse portfolio includes conferences, summits, and training programs across sectors such as trade finance, travel and tourism, technology, supply chain, destination weddings, and human resources. Based in Dubai, UAE, QnA International delivers world-class events in key global markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia, aligning with the evolving demands of the global economy.

Visit www.qnainternational.com

For further information please contact - info@therevelationconsultancy.com