Manama: Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies, recently announced that it has signed a lease agreement to establish the famous French boutique and café Ladurée in its unique project Al Liwan.

This agreement reflects the Company's keenness to provide an ideal range of cafés, restaurants, and prestigious stores that meet the aspirations of its valued customers. Moreover, Al Liwan project has been established as an attractive destination for all family members, citizens, residents, and visitors of Bahrain, and it represents modern and promising mixed-use projects in Hamala area in the Northern Governorate.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Seef Properties, confirmed that the Company is continuing to achieve its national role in developing the tourism infrastructure of the Kingdom of Bahrain by attracting many international investments, stressing the Company’s keenness to constantly add new options in terms of commercial and tourist facilities that contribute to revitalising the Kingdom’s commercial sector via new facilities such as the famous French boutique and café Ladurée, which will certainly be a remarkable addition to the group of stores in the area.

He explained that Ladurée will provide an exceptional experience for visitors and residents in Al Liwan, which cements the prestigious position of this mixed-use development and adds a new dimension to the tourism and economic front of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Additionally, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf noted that Ladurée’s decision to open its branch in Al Liwan comes as an affirmation of the pioneering investment, tourism, and real estate position of Al Liwan project. He also explained that this decision solidifies the uniqueness of Al Liwan’s facilities, modern design, and innovative concept in offering mixed-use real estate development, which reflects the Kingdom’s clear economic vision and attractive tourism components that qualifies it to occupy such a high position.

Furthermore, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf reaffirmed the Company's determination, through its various projects, to achieve the strategic objectives of the tourism sector within the economic recovery plan, which will continue supporting the Kingdom's GDP.

Ladurée began its global success in 2005 with the opening of the London branch as the first branch outside France, after which the journey of expansion started in various regions and countries of the world that include Japan, New York, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Cannes, Sao Paulo, Stockholm, Saint-Tropez, Singapore, Florence, Bucharest, Miami, Bangkok, Brussels, Azerbaijan, the Philippines, Luxembourg, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

Ladurée is a French company operating in the field of bakeries and sweets, and it is one of the main and most famous sellers in the world of macaroons, offering a wide range of delicious pastries, breakfasts, hot and cold drinks.

It is worth noting that Al Liwan project represents a modern, mixed-use gateway built on 122,000 square meters in a strategic location opposite Batelco’s headquarter with a view of the eastern part of Wali Al Ahd Highway.

Al Liwan is unique in the category of commercial centres in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as it reflects the choice of many regional and international brands to be a point of access to new markets. The project had recently won the award for the best mixed-use project in the Kingdom of Bahrain from the Africa & Arabia Property Awards 2021-2022. In addition, Al Liwan project won the award for the best commercial real estate project for the year 2021 from Middle East Economic Digest (MEED).

Al Liwan project embodies the Bahraini heritage and expresses it in a modern style thanks to its unique design and advanced facilities that cover the various needs of customers with a diverse selection of 136 stores and restaurants. The project has recently witnessed the signing of many lease contracts with many leading local and international brands, which increased its percentage of leased spaces to more than 75 percent.

