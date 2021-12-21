Celebrations will start from Dec. 30 as visitors can discover camping facilities with live DJ music, food trucks and children’s play areas, assuring a three-nights extended stay away from city-bustle

Live concerts and various entertainment areas will also be the highlight of the celebrations

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE : Ras Al Khaimah is set to mesmerise the world with a never-before-seen New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacle that aims to clinch two Guinness World Records – for the ‘Most Remote Operated Multirotors/Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’ and secondly the ‘Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Firework Display.’

Al Marjan Island will be an ephemeral theater of a super wide fireworks with never-before-seen pyrotechnic drones performances. With more than 15,000 fireworks effects, 5,000 hours of work, over 130 sea pontoons and a fleet of hundreds of pyrotechnic drones, the display is all set to hold two Guinness World Records, assuring visitors the most memorable New Year’s Eve experience.

The fireworks have been designed at European factories and handcrafted by historic fireworks families over the last few months. Extra-large shells, bright and changing colours, unique shapes will add to the splendour of the show. The fireworks display will be accompanied by exceptional music – orchestral and modern – that will delight visitors. The entire theatre of the fireworks spans an impressive 4.7 kilometre stage, with the dancing lights performing to the vibrant music from one side of the bay to the other.

The show is set to last an impressive 12 minutes, promises awe-inspiring moments with the compelling drone show, and sensational pyrotechnics. To welcome visitors, gates open at 4pm for the fireworks display.

This year’s Ras Al Khaimah News Year’s Eve celebration is even more special and larger with family-oriented activities commencing from Dec. 30, including the exceptional opportunity to go camping with family and friends at dedicated areas. Visitors from around the world can take part in the celebration that also features live concerts and a wide range of activities taking centre stage on Dec. 31 ahead of the fireworks display.

A spokesperson of the organising committee said: “#RAKNYE2022 will is uniquely positioned to be the best in the region with the bid to win two Guinness World Records. For the first time, we are also offering camping experiences from Dec. 30 for visitors, especially from across the UAE and abroad, to connect with nature, have quality time with family and friends, discover the rich touristic attractions of Ras Al Khaimah, and prepare for the spectacular fireworks display. The event is being organised by following all safety protocols and will add to the reputation of Ras Al Khaimah as the must-visit destination this New Year’s Eve.”

With thousands of visitors expected, including from international markets, the event is being organised by following all social distancing protocols and other safety guidelines with the support of the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Management and the Ministry of Health & Prevention.

Bigger and better this year, the festivities can be enjoyed from special areas with camping facility and from Viewing Decks. On-ground amenities include live DJ music, food trucks, a kids’ village, lounge and a dedicated market area. Campers can purchase a wide assortment of delectable cuisine from the food trucks at the venue. They will also have beach access, ensuring that visitors to Ras Al Khaimah can indulge in a three-nights extended stay from Thursday through Sunday.

To add to the convenience of the visitors, there will be 15,000 parking spaces near the viewing/events areas. To keep up-to-date, please log on to raknye.com.

Ras Al Khaimah had welcomed 2021 with a dazzling 10-minute fireworks show that underlined the UAE’s message of hope, peace and achievements. Ras Al Khaimah also made history with the New Year’s Eve Gala of 2020, which won the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles for the ‘Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’ and the ‘Longest Fireworks Waterfall.’ The Emirate secured two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for the ‘Longest chain of fireworks’ and the ‘Longest straight line of fireworks with the 2019 New Year’s Eve Fireworks.

-Ends-

For more information:

www.asdaa-bcw.com | www.arabyouthsurvey.com

Iman Ahmed | Nivine William

ASDA’A BCW | 04 4507 600

iman.ahmed@bcw-global.com | nivine.william@bcw-global.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021