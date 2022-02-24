DUBAI: QNET, the global e-commerce based direct selling company, has bagged five at the 2022 edition of AVA Digital Awards.

The five awards including two in the platinum category and three in the gold category, marks QNET's second consecutive year of multiple wins at the this coveted awards. QNET shared the stage with international brands like AT & T, BET Networks, Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Al Jazeera, and many more.

The AVA Awards honours work done in the concept, direction, design, and production of media.

Commenting on this achievement, Ms. Malou Caluza, QNET CEO said, "We are thrilled to be honoured for all the hard work we did over the last year by the AVA Digital Awards. Our digital marketing team has done stellar work, and they deserve every bit of recognition they receive."

"These wins give us confidence going forward as we continue to experiment with different social media strategies and digital media-based platforms in 2022. QNET promises to continue providing innovative and informative content on all our communications platforms to empower entrepreneurs and improve our customers' lives through our range of high-quality life-enhancing products,” she added.

The company received platinum awards, the highest honour, on two of its digital projects. The first is ‘QNET and Sports: A History of Building Champions’, a YouTube Video. It demonstrates the company’s commitment to sports with its sponsorship with Manchester City Football Club. The second is the 23rd-anniversary edition of ‘Aspire 30’, a special edition of QNET’s e-magazine.

The company also won three Gold awards. First, for its YouTube video, ‘Why QNET Is The Best in Direct Selling Industry: 3 Reasons’. Second was another YouTube video titled, ‘QNET’s Commitment to Creating a Sustainable World | Eco-friendly Packing | Purpose-led Products’. Their last gold came from the QNET #BottleSelfieChallenge that was recognised for social media excellence in an engagement campaign.

The AVA Awards contenders submitted a range of entries in the media category, such as audio and video productions, to websites and social media sites, that present interactive components such as video, animation, blogs, podcasts, and other forms of user-generated digital communication.

Details about the AVA Awards and the list of Platinum and Gold winners in all categories are available at enter.avaawards.com/winners.

