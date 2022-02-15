Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) is pleased to announce the first millionaire of the latest and 5th edition of its much-awaited Misk Saving Account Millionaire draw.

In addition to the lucky Millionaire, as part of this 5th edition, QIB awarded so far 180 weekly winners with prizes worth QAR 1.8 Million, and 6 monthly winners with prizes worth QAR 300,000. This brings the total number of winners till now to 187 out of 808 total winners, having received prizes valued at QAR 3.1 Million out of the total pool of QAR 13 Million dedicated for this edition, the largest prize pool in Qatar.

Committed to awarding more customers in the this edition of the Misk Saving Account, QIB is awarding 1 Millionaire every 3 months, as well as 15 winners to receive QAR 10,000 every week, and 2 lucky winners to win QAR 50,000 every month.

The lucky winner of the first millionaire draw of the latest edition, Mr. Mohamed Adnan Fadel, was randomly selected in a draw that took place in the presence of official representatives from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and as well as QIB officials.

Commenting on winning the grand prize, Mr. Mohamed Adnan Fadel said: “I would like to thank QIB for this valuable reward, it was a pleasant surprise for me and my family. This is such a special moment in my life, and I am delighted to have opened the Misk Account, which gave me the opportunity to participate in this competition and win this valuable prize. I strongly recommend QIB’s Misk Account as it supports savings growth goals and provides the opportunity to win such incredible awards.”

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “We congratulate the first Millionaire winner for this year of the highly-anticipated Misk draw and we encourage more people to open a Misk Savings Account and benefit from the largest cash prize pool in Qatar. At QIB, we provide seamless savings solutions to all our customers while rewarding them with valuable prizes. The more customers save through the Misk Account the more chances they earn to win.”

Through the QIB Mobile Apple, existing and new QIB customers interested in opening a Misk Saving Account can do so easily, from anywhere and at any time. After opening a Misk Account, customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free for the first-year credit card against their Misk account balance, receive profits on their savings and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes.

All Qatari citizens and residents are eligible to open a Misk Savings Account for themselves or their children. Customers must maintain a minimum monthly balance of QAR 10,000 to be eligible for the weekly draws. To qualify for the grand prize draws, the customer must open the account three months prior to the draw and maintain a minimum of QAR 10,000 for each of those months. For every additional QAR 10,000 saved, the customer has one additional chance in the draws.

