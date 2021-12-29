Iconic stadium stands ready and will be one of eight to host matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

DOHA, Qatar – The 2021 Turkcell Süper Kupa game between Beşiktaş and Antalyaspor will be held on 5 January, 2022, in Qatar to kick off the New Year, with Qatar Airways Holidays announcing special fan travel packages inclusive of match tickets, return flights on Qatar Airways and hotel accommodation, ranging from two to four nights’ stay.

Fans can choose their preferred travel dates, hotel and flight combination, together with Category 1 premium match tickets, with attractive all-inclusive prices starting from USD $720 per person*. To book a travel package, please visit qatarairwaysholidays.com/supercup.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “It gives us great joy to be involved in major sporting events that bring people of various backgrounds together. The 2021 Turkcell Süper Kupa game will be yet another milestone for us to display Qatar’s readiness to host the world’s ultimate football event, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which is scheduled to kick-off in November 2022.

“We look forward to welcoming global football fans to our beloved country, to enjoy this special game and experience the best of what Qatar has to offer. Qatar Airways Holidays’ fan travel packages will offer customers a seamless journey inclusive of Category 1 premium match tickets, return flights with Qatar Airways and hotel accommodation.”

With less than a year to go until the FIFA World Cup™, Qatar continues to display its preparedness for the mega event by adding another feather to its cap of high profile sporting events. The iconic Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will host the Turkish football spectacle, making it the third major final game to be played in Qatar within the span of a month. The state-of-the-art venue was one of the six stadiums utilised during the recently concluded FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™, in addition to the final of the 2021 TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup.

With a capacity of 40,000 spectators, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will host seven matches up to the round of 16 stage during next year’s FIFA World Cup™. In February 2021, the venue hosted FIFA Club World Cup™ matches, including Bayern Munich’s semi-final victory against Al Ahly. This was followed by group stage matches during the FIFA Arab Cup™, which were played by Algeria, Morocco, Oman and Tunisia.

During the FIFA Arab Cup™, 16 nations competed for the prestigious title, with over 80 goals scored as the action unfolded across six FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ venues. The successful culmination of the tournament earlier this month has served as a vital operational test run for the ultimate football extravaganza in 2022.

Earlier this year, Qatar Airways Holidays announced the launch of its unique FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ fan travel packages, inclusive of match tickets, return flights and accommodation options. Fans can now guarantee their match tickets to support their favourite team at the much-anticipated tournament by visiting qatarairways.com/FIFA2022. In addition to the host nation, a total of 13 teams have officially qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, including Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands and Argentina. That leaves 19 spots to be filled in the upcoming months.

The airline sponsored the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and the UEFA Euro 2020™, and has an extensive global sports partnership portfolio that includes football-governing bodies such as FIFA, CONCACAF and CONMEBOL. As FIFA’s Official Partner, Qatar Airways has sponsored mega events including the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup™, and will sponsor the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Qatar Airways also sponsors some of the world’s biggest football clubs including Al Sadd SC, Boca Juniors, FC Bayern München, K.A.S. Eupen, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to connect to a destination of their choice, seamlessly.

