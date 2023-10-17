Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som has announced the appointment of Mayssam Abdulkhalek as the new Resort Executive Wellness Chef. With more than a decade of culinary experience in the luxury wellness space, Chef Mayssam aims to further enhance the wellness cuisine on offer the resort.

Sustainability and longevity are at the heart of Zulal Wellness Resort’s ethos and the wellness cuisine aims to change the lives of guests and environment. The culinary concept follows an ingredient-focused approach where each item serves a purpose, is fresh, seasonal, locally sourced, and organic in line with the ancient principles of Traditional Arabic Islamic Medicine (TAIM).

Since joining Zulal Wellness Resort as Head Wellness Chef in 2020 as part of the core pre-opening team, Chef Mayssam has been instrumental in shaping the culinary landscape, showcasing his expertise in creating nourishing, wellness-centric cuisine. He later assumed the position of Executive Sous Chef, paving the way for his current role.

With a notable background in hospitality and the luxury landscape, Chef Mayssam has refined his culinary expertise at a host esteemed properties including the Sheraton Grand Doha, Kempinski, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. A connoisseur of Mediterranean cuisine, he acquired his High School Diploma in the specialty from Al Kafaat Institute in Beirut, Lebanon.

Leveraging his vast experience, Chef Mayssam is determined to set new and unparalleled dining standards, offering guests a fusion of innovation, flavour, and goodness all deeply rooted in Zulal Wellness Resort’s signature wellness cuisine.

"It's an honour and privilege to serve as Executive Chef at Zulal Wellness Resort," shared Chef Mayssam. "This resort is a beacon of inspiration, and I'm eager to seamlessly align our pioneering culinary offering with the resort's wellness ethos and further amplifying the holistic experience for guests. My goal is to craft unforgettable dining moments that nourish both the body and soul as we continue to share the joys of healthy living through mindful wellness and cuisine.”

Chef Mayssam will oversee the resort's bespoke dining and its diverse range of restaurants including Al-Sidr, Aizoon, Malbu, Casuarina and Acacia Fine Dining.

The menus across each of the five dining outlets at Zulal Wellness Resort feature TAIM-inspired ingredients which are anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, promote heart health, support digestion, high energy source, enhance satiety, high fibre, low fat.

Sustainability is a major theme and portion sizes are half the size of a normal restaurant, yet guests are satiated with the nutri-dense flavourful food. Every ingredient is fresh, there are no tinned or packaged products, everything is cooked from scratch. Most food waste is recycled into flavourful powders or used in fermenting to create Umami taste. Reducing carbon footprint, plant-based items made in-house include tofu, tempeh, and plant-based milks.

Nothing is fried, cooking techniques blend modern & classic: slow cooking sous vide, fermentation, pickles, smoking. One basic rule is not to cook on high flame which creates carcinogenic material linked to cancer. Zulal does not follow a one size fit all model and caters to allergies, intolerances, preferences: gut cleansing, brain & heart health, gluten-free. All desert and pastry items are free from dairy, gluten and refined sugar.

ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a unique wellbeing haven, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. Qatar’s largest wellness destination, and the Middle East’s first full immersion wellbeing resort, Zulal Wellness Resort is the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM). Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort brings visitors a distinctive wellness experience, offering the premium international standards that are inclusive of local family values. ‘Zulal’, which is an Arabic word meaning ‘pure natural water,’ offers two venues for health and wellbeing. Adults can access a wide range of therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement treatments based upon TAIM wellness principles in the Zulal Serenity, and Zulal Discovery enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle for all family members.

