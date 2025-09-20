Manama, Bahrain – Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Holdings, one of the largest independent family-owned multinational businesses in the Middle East, announced its new Group Chairman, Mr. Fawzi Ahmed Kanoo.

Mr. Fawzi Ahmed Kanoo will succeed the late chairman, Mr. Khalid Mohamed Kanoo, where his contributions to the company and regionally will be remembered with great respect and admiration.

The Board of Directors in a joint statement stated: “YBA Kanoo Group Board of Directors are grateful for the leadership and accomplishments attained by the late Group Chairman, Mr. Khalid Kanoo. As we move forward, we continue to fulfil the family’s strength of legacy and heritage to be a leading company in the region and globally.”

Mr. Fawzi Ahmed Kanoo, Chairman of YBA Kanoo Group stated: “I am deeply humbled and honored to assume the role of Chairman of the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, to take the torch and continue to grow our family businesses. It is a responsibility to uphold the legacy built by generations before us. I remain committed to leading with integrity, principled leadership, and a clear strategic vision. Together with our dedicated teams, we will continue to grow the business, staying true to our core values while embracing innovation and forward-thinking strategies that secure a prosperous future for generations to come.”

Mr. Fawzi Ahmed Kanoo has a wealth of knowledge and experience, where he held many positions and executive roles within and outside the group. He joined the family business in 1977, working between Bahrain, KSA, UAE and Oman. Mr. Fawzi has headed several business divisions such as Shipping, Travel, Logistics and Aircraft handling throughout his career within the company. In 2018, he was the Acting CEO of YBA Kanoo Group and became the Deputy Chairman of the Group.

Outside the company, Mr. Fawzi Kanoo, has held several seats on multiple boards of major institutions and currently sits as the Chairman of the Gulf hotels Group and Chairman of Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company Co (BASREC).