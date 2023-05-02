Global: XS.com, the rapidly expanding FinTech and financial services provider has today announced it is further expanding its team by putting Chanelle Tsoka in charge of its Africa expansion plans as she joins the international brokerages as the new South Africa Country Director.

With over a decade of experience in the online trading and FinTech industry, Chanelle has held a range of positions including Head of Sales and Country Manager. Her diverse background has equipped her with a deep understanding of the industry, as well as the leadership skills required to drive growth and innovation.

In her new role, Chanelle will be heading XS.com's regional operations and will be leading a team of business development managers, customer service representatives, and marketing specialists.

"We are excited about this new chapter for the XS.com Group. I cannot think of anyone more suitable than Chanelle to join us on this next step in our journey to become the leading, global online trading brokerage.” said Mohamad Ibrahim, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at XS.com about the firm’s new hire.

He continued: “Chanelle will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of our operations for this important part of the world, including developing and executing our strategic plan for South Africa - ensuring it is in line with XS Group’s overall objectives. She will be in charge of identifying new business opportunities, building relationships with local partners and stakeholders, as well as ensuring that XS.com’s products and services meet the needs of the local market."

Chanelle Tsoka XS.com’s new South Africa Country Director commented on her joining the global FinTech firm:

"I am delighted to be joining XS.com as the brokerages new South Africa Country Director. This is an exciting time for the country and the XS Group as South Africa is a large and growing market with the most developed economy on the African continent and a population of over 60 million people. As the new Country Director I will be ensuring that XS.com provides excellent customer service and trading support to our clients in South Africa and across the continent.”

She continued: “I’m excited to be leading our local team and monitoring our local metrics to ensure we deliver our services effectively and efficiently to suit our growing regional client base."

Chanelle Tsoka holds a degree in Investment Management from the University of Pretoria, Johannesburg and majored in accounting, economics, statistics, and investment management. Since then, she has been working within the FX industry and has specialized in South Africa’s market, refined her business development skillset, has become a sales specialist, and has gathered extensive experience in customer retention and team leadership.

Throughout recent months XS.com showed its commitment to expanding its team on a global scale – the last two hires included adding industry veteran Andreea Ilies to the team as their new Global Head of Events and Despina Iapona who joined the marketing department as the new Head of PR and Branding.

-Ends-

