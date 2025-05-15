Abu Dhabi, UAE – Wio Bank PJSC, the UAE’s leading digital bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of H.E. Mansour AlMulla as Chairman of the Board, alongside the addition of four new board members. These appointments will help to further accelerate Wio Bank’s growth trajectory, whilst ensuring the bank continues to drive long-term value for its stakeholders, and contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s digital economy.

H.E. AlMulla is the Deputy Group CEO of ADQ, a sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and global supply chains. He brings over 23 years of experience across several sectors, including financial services.

Joining H.E. AlMulla on the Board are Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Dr. Jaap Kalkman, Jawad Shafique, and Samy Ben-Jaafar leaders who bring extensive expertise across finance, banking, technology and investments.

H.E. Mansour AlMulla, Chairman of Wio Bank, said: “At Wio, our mission is to redefine how individuals and businesses engage with financial services through innovation and a digital-first mindset. Joining the Board at this important stage is a meaningful step toward advancing the bank’s aspirations for growth, impact, and industry leadership. Wio is well positioned to support the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for financial innovation. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing Board members for their contributions and I look forward to building on their achievements.”

Commenting on the new appointments Jayesh Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Wio Bank PJSC said: “We are delighted to welcome the new Board to help us guide and drive the next chapter of growth for Wio. I would also like to thank the outgoing Board and Chairman H.E. Salem Al Nuaimi for setting a strong foundation and leading Wio from a startup to growth stage bank.”

They join continuing board members Fadel Abdulbaqi Al Ali, Khalifa Al Forah AlShamsi, Masood M. Sherif Mahmood, and Futoon Al Mazrouei.

Since its launch in 2022, Wio Bank has operated with a single purpose: to simplify and improve how individuals and businesses engage with their finances. Backed by strategic shareholders including ADQ, Alpha Dhabi, e&, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Wio continues to evolve as a platform built for the real economy.

About Wio Bank PJSC:

Wio Bank PJSC, the Middle East’s first digital financial platform, is reimagining banking for individuals and businesses. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and backed by strategic investors including ADQ, Alpha Dhabi, e&, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Wio combines cutting-edge technology with a human-centric approach to deliver seamless, personalised financial solutions.

For personal banking, Wio offers smart tools and insights to help users take control of their finances, enabling them to save, spend, and grow with ease. For businesses, Wio goes beyond traditional banking by providing entrepreneurs and SMEs with a comprehensive digital platform designed to streamline operations, unlock growth opportunities, and simplify financial management.

Wio is redefining the banking landscape as a market leader in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and embedded finance, delivering innovative solutions that empower people, businesses, and communities with the infrastructure they need to access long-term wealth creation. By offering an end-to-end, frictionless digital platform for both retail and business customers, Wio is disrupting traditional banking models, creating operational efficiencies, and unlocking value-added services through a transparent, personalized customer experience.

Wio Bank's commitment to innovation has been widely recognized, being named '#1 Fintech in MENA' by Forbes Middle East and 'Digital Bank of the Year' at both the E-Business Awards 2024 and Tech Innovation Awards 2024. The bank has also received 'Best Retail Banking Digital App Experience' award, 'SME Bank of the Year' award, and 'Intelligent Banking and Finance Implementation' award. Additionally, Wio's leadership excellence was acknowledged with inclusion in the Top 34 GCC Banking CEO Power List 2024 by Finance Middle East.

For more information, visit www.wio.io.