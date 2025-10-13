DUBAI, UAE – Vitalls, the pioneering digital health passport designed to make personal health data secure, accessible, and borderless, announced today at the Expand North Star event the appointment of Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi to its Board of Advisors. This move significantly strengthens Vitalls’ position as a trusted, UAE-founded leader in global digital health.

A respected leader in the UAE’s science, healthcare, and innovation ecosystem, Janahi currently serves as a Board Member of Aster GCC Holdings, representing the Emirates Investment Authority and is a Co-Founder of RxNow Pharmacy. Crucially, he is also the Chair of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment Taskforce for the Dubai Industrial Strategy. His appointment reflects Vitalls’ commitment to bridging science, data, and technology to create a more connected global health landscape.

“Marwan’s insight into how innovation ecosystems evolve—from science parks to policy and healthcare—brings immense value to Vitalls,” said Mehdi Bouchenak, Founder of Vitalls. “His experience will help us strengthen partnerships, scale internationally, and continue building the trusted platform that empowers people to own their health journey. Marwan’s guidance is essential as we position Vitalls as the Smart Infrastructure for the future of cross-border care.”

With over two decades of experience in developing Dubai’s life sciences and healthcare sectors, Janahi has been instrumental in driving innovation-led growth across the region. He has played a key role in shaping public–private collaborations and fostering R&D initiatives that align with national healthcare and digital transformation agendas.

“Vitalls represents the next evolution in digital health,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi. “It connects individuals, systems, and data to make healthcare truly borderless. I’m excited to support a platform that brings science, trust, and accessibility together in one digital ecosystem.”

Janahi’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Vitalls, coinciding with the company’s ongoing collaborations and expansion with prominent insurance providers and leading clinic networks across the UAE and beyond. His strategic guidance will further strengthen Vitalls’ position as a trusted digital health passport — empowering individuals to securely manage, share, and understand their health data with confidence, wherever they are.

About Vitalls

Vitalls is a UAE-founded AI-powered digital health passport, redefining how individuals access, carry, and share their health information globally. Operating at a Privacy-First principle, Vitalls implements encryption that goes beyond typical bank-level standards, ensuring user data is protected with the highest level of trust and confidence, while bridging the gap between scattered health records and the need for secure, portable health data that moves as freely as people do.