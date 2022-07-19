Bahrain: Visa, world leader in digital payments, has announced that Ali Bailoun, General Manager for Saudi Arabia, will take on the additional role of leading the company’s operations in Bahrain and Oman, effective July 12. Ali will continue to be based in Riyadh.

As part of his expanded role, Ali will lead in driving Visa’s innovation agenda and meeting the growing demand among consumers, businesses and governments in Oman and Bahrain for seamless, secure digital payments.

Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Visa’s SVP and Group Country Manager for GCC, said: “We are pleased Ali will take on the additional role of leading our operations in Bahrain and Oman, and to strengthen our Saudi operations to serve as a hub for this cluster of key markets. During the pandemic we saw consumers’ increasing expectations for digital payments and as a result the growing need for businesses to be part of the digital economy not only to survive but also grow. We are confident that under Ali's leadership we can continue to expand the acceptance of seamless, secure digital payments in Oman and Bahrain and support the local economies in their digital transformation."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Visa's operations in Bahrain and Oman and further strengthen our presence and role as a trusted engine of commerce in those key markets," said Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for GCC Cluster - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman. "I look forward to further deepening our relationships with banks, fintechs, governments, merchants and other businesses, whose partnership and collaboration are critical to our strategy of expanding access to the digital economy for more consumers and businesses in Oman and Bahrain."

Ali is an accomplished business leader bringing almost 20 years of payments, banking and management experience to support issuers, acquirers, merchants and governments in Visa’s key market to improve their profitability and grow their business. He joined Visa in 2012 and has since been responsible for the overall strategy that has successfully led Visa's business in Saudi Arabia.

Under Ali’s leadership, Visa grew its portfolio of client financial institutions including Saudi’s leading banks; supported clients and merchant partners including national airlines in bringing global best in class payment products to Saudi-based consumers and merchants; partnered with largest Saudi MNO to deliver the issuance of Visa payment credentials to millions of customers; launched first non-banking FI and fintech in Saudi Arabia as well as low-cost acceptance solution (Tap to Phone) for local SMBs; launched first card to card remittance solution in Saudi (Visa Direct); enabled digitizing of government payments in line with Saudi government’s Vision 2030; and collaborated with local industry stakeholders to help drive Saudi’s MENA-leading adoption of contactless payments.

