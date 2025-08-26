Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Vennre announced today the appointment of Dr. Ibrahim Almojel as Chairman of its Board of Managers in Saudi Arabia. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to building a strong presence in the Kingdom and supporting its role as a leading driver of economic growth and a regional hub for fintech.

Vennre is a wealth creation platform that gives HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet), access to private market opportunities previously reserved for institutional investors.

Over the past 18 months, Vennre has recorded rapid growth, facilitating over SAR 100 million in transaction volume across real estate and private equity deals. The company has onboarded 1,500+ users across EMEA, with the majority based in KSA, launched 13 exclusive private market offerings, and fully rolled out its mobile app on both iOS and Android. Since launching its app in September 2024, Vennre has grown transaction value fourfold, scaling at over 20% month-on-month.

The appointment of Dr. Almojel is expected to further accelerate this trajectory, leveraging his extensive experience in sovereign finance, capital markets, and industrial development.

Dr. Ibrahim Almojel is the Co-Founder of Khwarizmi Holding, focusing on investments in startups, private equity, and real estate, in addition to sectors that strengthen and expand the Saudi economy. He previously served as CEO of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, where he increased its capital base to SAR 105 billion to support large-scale industrial and investment projects, and also led Wisayah Investment Company, the investment arm of Aramco. Dr. Almojel currently sits on the boards of SNB, STC, Hassana Investment Company, Awqaf Investment Company, and the Saudi EXIM Bank. He has been recognized by both the World Economic Forum and Forbes Middle East as one of the region’s top executives, underscoring his credibility as a leading Saudi voice in finance and industry.

Dr. Ibrahim Almojel, Chairman of Vennre KSA, said:

“Vennre is at the forefront of transforming access to private markets for a new class of investors. As Chairman, I am honored to help steer the company at this pivotal stage and work with the team to shape Vennre into a leading regional wealthtech platform, expanding its impact in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

Ziad Mabsout, Co-Founder & CEO of Vennre, said:

“Dr. Ibrahim’s appointment strengthens our commitment to Saudi Arabia. His experience in building national investment platforms will accelerate our vision to make private markets more accessible and trusted across the Kingdom.”

Abdulrahman AlMalik, Co-Founder, Chief Distribution Officer and Head of KSA at Vennre, commented:

“The appointment of Dr. Ibrahim is not a gesture. It is a statement. We are building in Saudi, for Saudi. His leadership and perspective will drive us to move faster, stay aligned with national ambitions, and shape the future of investing for the next generation of Saudis.”

With this appointment, Vennre reinforces its position as a key player in the Kingdom’s financial transformation journey, and strengthens its ability to deliver a new investment model built on transparency, trust, and innovation serving the next generation of investors and enhancing Saudi Arabia’s regional leadership.

For any further information on Vennre, please contact:

Name: Malek A. Khatib

Title: Head of Marketing

Email: mk@vennre.com

Vennre website: www.vennre.com