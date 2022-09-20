DUBAI, UAE: Veeam® Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, today announced that it has appointed Rick Jackson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Jackson is an experienced marketing leader who most recently held chief marketing roles at Qlik, Rackspace and VMware. He will lead Veeam’s global marketing organization as it continues to drive brand preference and ongoing growth as the #1 market leader of Modern Data Protection solutions spanning Cloud, Virtual, Physical, Hybrid, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Kubernetes environments.

Jackson has been at the forefront of technology throughout his career. He joins Veeam after eight years at Qlik, where he led the global marketing organization and was part of the leadership team that transformed Qlik into an end-to-end data and analytics SaaS company. Jackson also served as CMO of VMware where he helped drive the transformation from virtualization to cloud infrastructure and launched the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) initiative. It was at VMware where Jackson was first introduced to Veeam and its market-leading products. Jackson holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from California State University, Northridge.

“It’s exciting to be joining Veeam at this point in its evolution,” said Rick Jackson, CMO at Veeam. “Data, the most important asset that businesses own, is exploding, and is more vulnerable than ever to malicious attacks and unplanned outages. Veeam is the trusted solution protecting 450,000 organizations all over the world. Its success has been the combination of its fantastic people, strong partners, loyal communities and superior products. I’m looking forward to working with a world-class organization and an extremely talented and innovative marketing team.”

“Rick’s proven experience in leading high-performing global marketing teams through growth and industry transformation will bring valuable strategic and industry insight as we continue on our journey to be the undisputed #1 leader in data protection,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “Rick has the breadth and depth of experience to help us elevate our brand and reputation, and position ourselves for sustained success. I am excited to see Rick’s impact working with our strong marketing organization to help us grow, innovate and lead in the market.”

