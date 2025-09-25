DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader by market share in Data Resilience, today announced the appointment of Kinda Baydoun as the new Lead for its EMEA Partner Organization.

Based in Dubai, Kinda brings four years of experience at Veeam, during which she has successfully led partner engagement across the Middle East, English-speaking Africa, and Eastern Europe. She has also played a key role in several EMEA-wide initiatives, including targeted promotions designed to accelerate Veeam Data Cloud (VDC) adoption among top-tier partners. Kinda has also worked closely with regional teams to optimise partner coverage and maximise investment, ensuring strong profitability and sustained growth across Veeam’s partner ecosystem.

Prior to joining Veeam, Kinda held various leadership roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP, including Pointnext Services Leader and Channel & Alliances Manager for the Middle East. She also worked at Sun Microsystems, where she managed services and sales across the Gulf and Pakistan.

Kinda Baydoun, Lead for Veeam’s EMEA Partner Organization said, “I am thrilled to be leading our EMEA partner team. As Veeam advances its SaaS-first strategy and deepens its focus on the enterprise segment, we are also strengthening our capabilities in key areas such as security and artificial intelligence. These priorities will be central to our work with partners as we continue to deliver the industry’s #1 data resilience solutions aligned with customer needs through structured, strategic collaboration. In today's digital landscape, data resilience is essential for company survival, ensuring that businesses can withstand and recover from disruptions while maintaining operational continuity.”

Tim Pfaelzer, General Manager and Senior Vice President of EMEA added, “Kinda's expertise and vision will be invaluable as Veeam continues to strengthen our partner ecosystem and drive growth in the EMEA region. Our strategic priorities include accelerating innovation, engaging partners and customers, digitally transforming, and empowering and engaging employees – all of which support our commitment to providing best-in-class data resilience solutions. Kinda's promotion within Veeam highlights our dedication to nurturing and promoting internal talent, ensuring that our customers and partners benefit from the exceptional skills and insights of our team, driving collaborative success and innovation.”

Strategic partnerships are at the heart of Veeam's approach to digital transformation. With over 35,000 technology partners across more than 150 countries, Veeam's ProPartner Network is a cornerstone of its commitment to delivering top-tier data resilience solutions. By collaborating with its partners, Veeam enables businesses to leverage modern cloud technologies, driving efficiency and innovation. The company’s commitment to these partnerships ensures that its customers can navigate the complexities of digital transformation with confidence.

To learn more about Veeam, visit https://www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.​ Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data portability, data security, and data intelligence. ​With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 67% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

For Veeam media inquiries, contact Veeam.PR.Global@veeam.com.