Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Global business transformation agency Valtech is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Cukrowski as its new Regional Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With this strategic move, Valtech aims to leverage Adam’s extensive regional and industry experience to propel its growth and solidify its position as the leading business transformation agency in MENA.

Adam brings two decades of experience accelerating digital maturity for major companies, including Emirates, Du, Abu Dhabi Airport, King Abdullah Financial District, ROSHN, Riyad Bank, and Ooredoo.

As the new Regional Managing Director, Adam will focus on driving innovation, fostering strategic partnerships, and ensuring Valtech MENA remains at the forefront of digital excellence. Under his leadership, the agency will continue to provide end-to-end digital solutions, leverage emerging technologies, and deliver creative thinking that enables clients to achieve their business transformation goals. His wealth of knowledge, digital expertise, and deep understanding of the unique business transformation challenges and opportunities in MENA will help lead Valtech MENA into the next phase of its evolution.

"Valtech's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and delivering transformative digital experiences aligns perfectly with my own professional values," says Adam Cukrowski, Regional Managing Director at Valtech MENA. “I am excited to lead the talented team at Valtech MENA and continue to drive growth and success for our clients.”

"With Adam's strategic vision and leadership acumen, he will play a pivotal role in shaping our regional strategy, enabling Valtech MENA to provide disruptive transformative solutions that drive measurable business outcomes and lead to our clients business exponential growth," said Patrick de Moustier, Executive Vice President of Valtech APMENA. “His appointment marks an exciting and instrumental chapter in Valtech MENA's growth story.”

About Valtech

Valtech is a global business transformation agency that delivers innovation with purpose. We enable our clients to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with consumers in their digital and physical spaces, optimising time to market and return on investment.



Valtech is the preferred strategic business transformation partner for many of the world's best-known brands,including Dolby, L'Oréal, Philips, P&G, Toyota, Volkswagen, and many others.

Established in 1993, we currently employ more than 6,000 professionals, including experienced designers, marketers, data scientists, creatives, and software engineers across five continents, with more than 60 offices in over 20 countries.



With strong experience in design, technology and marketing, our passion is to address our clients' transformational business challenges. We reimagine the customer journey and build new connected experiences, put data to work for businesses in this new era, and help our clients transform their operations.



Our services include strategic consulting, service design, technology services and optimisation of essential digital platforms for omni-channel marketing and merchandising.



Find out more about Valtech here.