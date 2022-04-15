DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Dulsco, the leading integrated solutions provider across the UAE, has announced the appointment of Antony Marke as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to its People Solutions business vertical.

Antony is a senior director with a wealth of experience in the Human Capital and Solutions industry, which he amassed during his 30-year tenure in the Aviation and Facilities Management sectors. He most recently served as Group Managing Director at ABM Inc for the UK, Europe, Ireland and MEA.

In his new role Antony, who has a proven track record for managing and developing businesses and increasing productivity and revenues, will manage Dulsco’s People Solutions, which includes Manpower Services, Aviation businesses along with providing a 360-degree customised solution to every business need.

Commenting on Antony’s appointment, David Stockton, CEO of Dulsco, said: “We are delighted to welcome Antony to the Dulsco team. He has a wealth of operational and executive leadership expertise and hands-on experience, and we believe his strategic vision, expert skillset and commercial acumen will unlock significant value for our company.”

Antony commenced his duties as COO at Dulsco People Solutions on 1 April 2022.

