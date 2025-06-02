TishTash, the award-winning PR and communications agency, and wider TishTash Group, today announce that Polly Williams, Managing Director, will be stepping away after nearly a decade in the business. Having held the position of Managing Director since 2019 and played a key role in the growth and success of the agency Willams will move into the next chapter in her career.

Since joining TishTash Communications in 2016 as Group Account Director, Williams has played a pivotal role in the agency’s growth, strategic direction, expanded service offering in digital and content, and has helped build a talented and much respected team. Under her guidance, the agency has achieved significant milestones, including:

Evolution into a fully integrated communications agency offering traditional PR, creative, events, content, social and digital marketing.

Growth from 10 to +70 employees and double-digit growth for the last 5 years.

Expansion into KSA and UK markets.

Creation of innovative ‘Direct to Consumer’ division offering brands a way to reach their end customers more efficiently including launch of Raemona Magazine and acquisition of “That Dubai Girl” online community.

Accreditation as a “Great Place to Work”.

Implementation of market first policies including menopause, menstruation and fertility leave.

"Polly has been a key driving force behind our growth and success over the last 10 years, and in bringing my vision to life," said Natasha Hatherall, Founder and CEO of TishTash Group. "Her tenacity, determination and commitment have been invaluable to me and the agency as we moved from start-up to the large multi-disciplinary agency we are today. She is a key part of our journey, and her legacy will live on, and while we’re all sad to see her go, we’re incredibly proud of all she has accomplished and cannot wait to see what she goes on to achieve next.”

Reflecting on her time at the agency, Williams said: “Leading the growth of TishTash has been such a significant and rewarding part of my career. Scaling the business and building a high-performing, multi-disciplinary team of talented women has given me so much to be proud of. I will continue to be in awe of Natasha and TishTash as it goes on to enjoy future successes. I move onto my next adventure knowing that what we have built in TishTash is an agency like no other in the region. As I move into my next chapter, I look forward to applying the experience, insight and momentum gained at TishTash to new opportunities and ventures.”

TishTash will continue to build on its strong foundations, reputation and commitment to innovation and doing things a little differently. The agency role will not be replaced at this time, with Senior Business Directors Scarlett Sykes and Katie Watson Grant moving into new roles in support of CEO Natasha Hatherall.

Natasha Hatherall and Polly Williams will continue to partner together on a number of new ventures including a book which they are currently co-authoring.

For more information visit www.tishtash.com or keep up to date with the lates news on social media @TishTashTalks

About TishTash Group:

Formed in February 2025, The TishTash Group is a connected portfolio of companies on a mission to support businesses and individuals to amplify their communications and visibility in the market. Covering PR, marketing, corporate profiling, publishing and direct-to-consumer strategies under one roof, The TishTash Group enables businesses to take a proactive approach to shifting consumer behaviour. Businesses under The Group include: TishTash Communications, Ten by TishTash, TishTash Tots, Raemona Magazine and female-focused digital platform That Dubai Girl. For more information visit www.tishtashgroup.com.

