Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TIME Hotels, the UAE-headquartered hospitality brand, has announced the appointment of Fares Satli as its Director of Business Development, strengthening the company’s senior leadership during a period of growth. The announcement comes as TIME Hotels pursues a multi-brand expansion strategy, with 12 new openings planned by Q1 2026 and a long-term objective of reaching 100 properties worldwide within the next five years.

A seasoned executive with over 20 years of cross-sector experience, Satli brings a unique perspective to the role. He began his professional journey in the banking industry, where he held senior roles in retail, investment, and private banking at top-tier institutions, including Standard Chartered, Barclays, HSBC, and Citibank.

In 2014, he moved into hospitality, specialising in business development and taking on senior positions at leading regional and international operators such as BlueBay Hotels and Resorts, Ishraq Hospitality, and Valor Hospitality Partners.

Satli will lead TIME Hotels’ commercial expansion efforts, develop corporate partnerships, identify new revenue streams, and support the strategic rollout of the group’s growing portfolio of brands. These include VIVI by TIME, a bold lifestyle brand; HALO by TIME, a premium upscale offering; and Rotella, TIME Hotels’ luxury concept designed to deliver exclusivity, sophistication, and culturally enriched hospitality. The company is also repositioning its residential offering under three distinct tiers, TIME Residences Classic, Executive, and Premium, to serve both long- and short-stay guests better.

Mohamed Awadalla, CEO of TIME Hotels, stated: “Fares joins us during an exciting and transformative period. We are evolving from a strong regional player into a global operator with a multi-brand strategy designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s travellers. His dynamic leadership, sharp commercial instincts, and track record in financial services and hospitality will be instrumental in our next growth phase.”

Holding a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Satli is also a certified Investment Consultant through the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), London. His strengths in feasibility analysis, strategic negotiations, and investor relations ideally position him to support the company’s ambitious expansion goals across high-growth tourism markets.

In addition to his core business development responsibilities, Satli will be central in reinforcing TIME Hotels’ presence across key territories. By Q1 2026, the company is set to launch 12 new properties across Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tanzania, and the Maldives.

This includes two flagship developments in the Maldives: VIVI by TIME, a contemporary 75-key lifestyle resort on Hankede Island, and HALO by TIME, a 150-key upscale property offering a mix of overwater villas and luxury rooms. These openings mark TIME Hotels’ debut in the Indian Ocean region and reflect the company’s long-term commitment to global expansion through carefully curated destinations.

Speaking about his appointment, Satli said, “TIME Hotels has built a strong reputation for operational excellence and guest-centric service, and as such, I am delighted to join the brand at this pivotal point in its journey. The expansion of our brand family presents new avenues for growth and innovation. I look forward to building key partnerships, delivering new opportunities, and helping TIME Hotels scale new heights in established and emerging markets.”

The company operates 17 properties in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt. Its pipeline will increase its portfolio to 29 hotels and more than 8,000 keys by early 2026.

About TIME Hotels

TIME Hotels was founded in 2012 by a multinational team dedicated to the art of international hospitality. Each of our hotels in the UAE is run with incomparable passion, with all travel needs not only anticipated but exceeded. The scope of our ideas can be seen in every aspect of TIME Hotels, from the sumptuous room features to the deft skills of our events staff. Visit one of our remarkable properties and find your concept of hospitality and travel redefined.

TIME Hotels’ family of properties epitomises the region's unparalleled hospitality. Found in some of the most desirable UAE locations and beyond, TIME Hotels provides travellers with international, modern, and stylish accommodations that speak to contemporary trends and the region's famed Arabian hospitality. To learn more about TIME Hotels, visit https://www.timehotels.com/.

