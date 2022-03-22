Cairo: International artist Shalimar Sharbatly was titled the Goodwill Ambassador for the Republic of Belarus, on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Egypt and the Republic of Belarus. Mr. Sergei Terentiev, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Egypt, awarded Mrs. Shalimar the honorary shield during Diplomatic Magazine and Diplomatic Club’s fourth annual ceremony for 2022, which was organized on the evening of Sunday, March 20th, at the Concorde El Salam Hotel in Cairo. The ceremony was in the presence of Mr. Eduard Solo, Ambassador of Albania, Mr. Mounir Islam, Ambassador of Bangladesh, Mr. Laurent De Boeck, Head of the delegation of the International Organization for Migration of the United Nations in Cairo, Mr. Abdel Hai Mukhtar, CEO of Diplomacy Magazine, and a number of ambassadors in Egypt, media representatives and Egyptian, Arab and foreign public figures.

Mr. Sergei Terentiev, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Egypt, praised the international artist Shalimar Sharbatly, stating she was granted the title of Goodwill Ambassador by his country in appreciation of her efforts as one of the women of the Arab world who achieved great success in the field of humanitarian and charitable work and her constructive efforts to support Arab women and enhance their position through steps. Mrs. Shalimar is Confident and steadfast, placing her at the forefront of the list of the most important Arab women, not to mention her pioneering contributions to social and humanitarian work. Adding that her selection in this position will undoubtedly contribute to supporting Egyptian-Belarusian relations.

From her end, Shalimar Sharbatly expressed her pride and appreciation for her selection as a goodwill ambassador for the Republic of Belarus, indicating that she will continue her efforts to work on developing and supporting relations between Egypt and Belarus, and supporting humanitarian issues. Adding: “This choice represents an appreciation for Saudi and Arab women, and an incentive to continue working to build a better future for the upcoming generations”, stressing that art is a humanitarian message that includes everyone without distinction between their colors and genders, art carries A message which includes love, peace, affection, communication and support for others.

Shalimar Sharbatly, who is ranked among the 100 most influential women in arts and culture, has a wide-spread reputation in the world of modern art, and is always proud of her international achievements for the Saudi modern movement. She won the first honorary award (the Grandson of Retoire Award) at the Autumn Salon in its 106th session in the presence of a group of international artists and critics, led by the French Minister of Culture and the Ambassador of Spain in France, and 500 of the most famous artists in the world from 35 countries. And in honor of her art, the painter Juan Ramez gave her a Salvador Dali feather to paint with. Oxford university hung A painting of hers on a building bearing the signature of Zaha Hadid. She also succeeded in securing a place for her artistic creations in international museums such as the French Louvre and many other international exhibitions. Perhaps the most important characteristic of her as an artist is her distinction in creating different and innovative artistic spaces through her ability to create color components within art The "Moving Art" that she created, with the aim of making art a way of life, and bringing the fine art paintings hung on the walls into the spacious living spaces. Improving individual artistic taste and to add aesthetic touches and visual experiences to the simple tools of life.

