Doha, Qatar: A hub of fine dining, culture, art, and exceptional service, The Ned Doha continues to impress local and international guests alike. Further elevating the experience, the Corniche-facing property has announced two new leadership appointments to its marketing team. Each bringing a wealth of experience and fresh perspectives to their new role, the latest additions include Abdullah Al Atari as Director of Sales & Marketing and Raja Ben Naceur as Director of Marketing & Communications.

Abdullah Al Atari - Director of Sales & Marketing

Stepping into the role of Director of Sales & Marketing, Abdullah Al Atari joins The Ned Doha with an extensive background in luxury hospitality, having held senior leadership roles at several world-renowned hotel brands. With over 14 years of experience in driving sales strategy, brand positioning, and marketing innovation, Abdullah leverages a strong understanding of both the luxury market and the unique demands of GCC travellers.

Laying the foundation for his career in marketing, Abdullah earned his Bachelor’s degree in Hotel and Resort Management from Al-Hussein Bin Talal University in Jordan. Since then, he has become known for building high-performing commercial teams and driving revenue growth in highly competitive environments. His creativity and ability to navigate diverse markets will allow him to craft campaigns that resonate across cultures, all while staying true to The Ned Doha’s identity, heritage, and long-term vision.

Raja Ben Naceur - Director of Marketing & Communications

Originally from Tunisia, Raja Ben Naceur has honed her marketing and communications expertise through over 10 years of working with renowned luxury hospitality brands in the Maldives, the EMEA region, and Qatar. Now serving as Director of Marketing & Communications, Raja will be a valuable addition to the Sales & Marketing department, bringing a fresh perspective shaped by her love of travel and dining, allowing her to create impactful strategies that truly resonate with the property’s clientele.

In her new role, Raja will be responsible for leading the strategic direction of the hotel’s marketing and communications efforts. This includes developing and executing comprehensive marketing plans, managing brand positioning, overseeing digital and social media strategies, and driving public relations initiatives. Having led numerous successful teams throughout her career, Raja’s open-door approach to leadership and ability to nurture a collaborative atmosphere will undoubtedly empower the team’s growth and help shape a bold new chapter for The Ned Doha.

Responding to the latest leadership appointments, Massimiliano Binda, Managing Director of The Ned Doha, shared, ‘We are excited to welcome such remarkable talent to our team here at The Ned Doha. Each of these leaders brings extensive experience and a unique perspective to their role, further enhancing the guest journey and allowing us to remain agile in the region’s ever-evolving market. Their collective strengths perfectly align with the brand’s legacy and Doha’s appetite for exceptional hospitality experiences.’

These new appointments reflect The Ned Doha’s ongoing focus on thoughtful leadership and crafting guest experiences that transcend the ordinary. With each individual bringing their own approach and industry know-how, the team is well-positioned to shape the next chapter for the property and strengthen its reputation as one of Doha’s most exquisite destinations.

About The Ned:

Created in 2017 by Soho House Founder, Nick Jones, The Ned originated in London in the former Midland Bank headquarters, designed by Sir Edwin 'Ned' Lutyens in 1924. The space includes private members’ club Ned’s Club and a private events floor, alongside ten restaurants and 250 bedrooms which are available to the public.

The Ned expanded in 2022 to include The Ned NoMad in New York and in 2023 to include The Ned Doha in Qatar, with each building having their own architectural significance and history. Every property is slightly different depending on its location, but the ethos of The Ned remains the same; to create a space for like-minded professionals to meet, work and have a good time. Ned’s Club membership gives access to dedicated spaces such as members-only bars and restaurants, health clubs and rooftop spaces. The membership team also curates a program of monthly events, ranging from talks with thought leaders to seasonal parties and members’ spaces at festivals. Learn more about The Ned: https://www.thened.com

About Soho House & Co Inc.:

Soho House & Co Inc. is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the Soho House & Co platform to work, socialise, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with Soho House & Co through our global collection of 41 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, New York and Doha, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of Soho House & Co’s wider portfolio.