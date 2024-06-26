The judges include Dr. Eng. Suaad Al Shamsi, pioneering Emirati female aircraft engineer, Professor Tadhg S. O'Donovan, Deputy Vice Principal and Chief Scientist at Heriot-Watt University, and Dana Alomar, Technology Reporter at The National, bringing diverse expertise to the evaluation process.

The James Dyson Award is a globally recognised design competition that celebrates, encourages and inspires the next generation of design engineers.

The James Dyson Award invites student innovators to submit a product or concept that solves a problem and works better than available solutions. The competition is on the lookout for significant, practical and environmentally responsible inventions that have the potential to be commercially viable.

The UAE panel of judges will choose the best entries, allowing their creators to contend for a cash prize of £5,000 and gain recognition during the national selection rounds. Those who emerge victorious in the national heats then advance to the international stage, eagerly awaiting James Dyson's personal selection of the global winner, who will receive £30,000.

Among this year's esteemed judges, Dyson warmly welcomes back Dr. Eng. Suaad Al Shamsi, who holds the distinction of being the first Emirati female aircraft engineer. The trailblazer has been a judge since the award was launched in the UAE in 2017, bringing years of expertise and experience to the judging process.

Also returning to the panel is Prof. Tadhg S. O'Donovan, Deputy Vice Principal and Chief Scientist at Heriot-Watt University. His diverse background and profound knowledge of energy systems, storage and integration make him an invaluable asset to the panel.

A new addition among the judges is Dana Alomar, Technology Reporter at The National, who has a deep knowledge of and passion for technology. Known in the industry for her expertise in technology reporting, she will bring a wealth of insights on the ever-changing technology landscape to the panel.

Sharing the key factors that distinguish a winning entry, Prof. O'Donovan said: “We are really looking for students to answer the brief as best as possible, which is to try and solve a problem. Often, we see students go really big and try to solve huge world issues, however, we give weight to the value of the solution, rather than the weight of the problem. For example, if somebody solved a very simple age-old problem about cutlery, it’s not necessarily easier than solving world hunger. It’s impressive whenever somebody solves a problem which nobody else could. My best advice is try not to think too big and make sure that your solution is actually new and different.”

The James Dyson Award presents an incredible opportunity for aspiring student inventors to establish their presence in the field. In addition to securing a substantial cash prize, participants have the chance to garner extensive media coverage that can take their careers to the next level. Winning this prestigious award not only earns the admiration of their peers but also instils in them the confidence necessary to embark on entrepreneurial ventures or attract potential investors.

Currently, the Middle East edition of the James Dyson Award is exclusively hosted in the UAE, experiencing an extraordinary influx of entries each year. The submissions are evaluated according to a set of criteria that emphasises problem solving, technical viability and commercial feasibility. This approach aims to motivate participants to refine their ideas in a manner that supports potential future endeavours to launch their own successful business ventures.

The deadline for entering the award is 17th July. The judges will then engage in thoughtful deliberation to determine the standout inventions, with the announcement of the national winners scheduled for 11th September. To find out more or submit an entry, visit www.jamesdysonaward.org

Detailed profiles of the judging panel are listed below:

Dr. Eng. Suaad Al Shamsi is an aircraft engineer and aviation advisor who has worked with many leading aviation and engineering companies, including Messier Bugatti, Honeywell, Kunz, Airbus and Boeing. She possesses extensive qualifications, including a DBA and an MBA in Aviation Management, a degree in Aerospace Engineering and an honorary doctorate recognising her remarkable contributions to the field. Dr. Eng. Al Shamsi is also one of the founders of the Middle East Chapter of Women in Aviation and a member of several industry associations. She is currently an aviation consultant for one of the UAE’s biggest aviation terminal projects in Abu Dhabi, as well as CEO of L2L consultancy. In addition, she serves as Vice President of Shehana, an organisation established by HH Sheikha Mozah Al Maktoum to empower women in aviation.



Prof. Tadhg O'Donovan is the Deputy Vice Principal and Chief Scientist at Heriot-Watt University in Dubai. He graduated with a PhD from Trinity College Dublin in 2005, and joined Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh in 2007 as a lecturer in Mechanical Engineering. He moved to the Dubai campus of Heriot-Watt University to take on the role of Head of Engineering and Physical Sciences in 2018 and became the Deputy Vice Principal for the campus in 2021. Prof. O’Donovan has a research background in thermal science, which now focuses on solar energy conversion, systems and storage in a range of use scenarios, as well as solar management in other applications. He has published in excess of 80 research papers and has established collaborative links with a number of renewable energy companies.

Dana Alomar is the Technology Reporter at The National newspaper. She began her journey in journalism as an intern at Zawya by Refinitiv, focusing on business news in the UAE and gaining invaluable insights into the regional business landscape. She expanded her expertise during her internship at Esquire Middle East, where she delved into a diverse range of topics, including technology, hospitality and fashion. Dana's contributions to journalism extend beyond her written work, as she has also made a mark as an on-camera journalist for CNN Business Arabic. Her interviews with notable personalities, such as Dr. Frederic Moll, creator of the da Vinci surgical systems, physics guru Michio Kaku, Abdallah Abu Sheikh, CEO of Astra Tech and Botim, Maria Neira, Director of the Public Health, Environment and Social Determinants of Health Department of the World Health Organization, and Saudi princess Lamia bint Majid Al Saud, have showcased her ability to engage with diverse subjects and deliver compelling stories to her audience.

About the James Dyson Award

The James Dyson Award is an international design and engineering competition, which inspires and celebrates the next generation of engineers. The Award has supported over 400 problem-solving inventions with over £1m in prize money. It is run by the James Dyson Foundation, Sir James Dyson’s engineering-education charity.

The brief

Design something that solves a problem. This problem may be a frustration that we all face in daily life, or a global issue. The important thing is that the solution is effective and demonstrates considered design thinking.

The process

Entries are judged first at the national level by a panel of external judges and a Dyson engineer. Each operating market awards a national winner and two national runners-up. From these winners, a panel of Dyson engineers then select an international shortlist of the top 20 entries. The top 20 projects are then reviewed by Sir James Dyson, who selects his international winners.

The prize

International winners, chosen by Sir James Dyson, awarded up to £30,000.

International runners-up receive £5,000.

Each national winner receives £5,000.

The deadline to apply is midnight on July 17th 2024.

How to enter

Candidates enter through an online application form via the James Dyson Award website. Entrants should explain what their invention is, how it works, and their development process. The best entries solve a real problem, are clearly explained, show iterative development, provide evidence of prototyping and have supporting imagery and a video.

Eligibility criteria

Entrants must be, or have been within the last four years, enrolled for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate engineering/design related course. This course must be at a university in a country or region chosen to participate in the James Dyson Award.

In the case of team entries, all members must be or have been within the last four years, enrolled for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate programme at a university in a country or region chosen to participate in the James Dyson Award. At least one team member must have studied an eligible subject in engineering or design. Those participating in a degree level apprenticeship at Level 6 or Level 7, and those who have completed said apprenticeship in the past four years, are eligible to enter the award. Further FAQs can be found on the James Dyson Award website.