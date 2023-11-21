Boasting over two decades of experience in the realm of human resources, Sultan Baddar brings his own innovative approach to the stunning hotel

Dubai, UAE: The H Dubai, a prestigious 5-star hotel in the heart of Dubai, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sultan Baddar as the new Director of Human Resources. This appointment underscores the hotel’s dedication to employee welfare and is another step in the right direction as the property fosters an environment of collaboration. Sultan will now take charge of a range of responsibilities within the hotel including boosting staff morale, developing innovative recruitment strategies, and promotion diversity and inclusion initiatives to create a more diverse and welcoming workplace.

Mr. Baddar brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role, having spent over two decades in the hospitality industry. He holds a degree in Applied Educational Sciences from the University of Jordan, where he developed a strong foundation in psychology, sociology, and methodology, along with English & American Literature. His journey in the hospitality sector began with Amman in 2000, and since then, he has held key positions in renowned international hotel chains.

During his past tenure, Mr. Baddar served as the Cluster Director of Talent & Culture, overseeing and leading a team of 200 members. His strategic approach to Human Capital planning and commitment to talent development have consistently contributed to the success of the hotels under his purview.

"I am thrilled to join The H Dubai, a hotel that takes HR seriously and supports its staff," said Mr. Baddar. "I am confident that my experience and skills will contribute to moving the HR team forward in a positive and constructive manner. One of my first initiatives will be focused on Talent Management, ensuring proper succession planning and career development plans for every individual within the company."

Sultan is known for his strong competencies in talent acquisition, learning and development, leadership, and team building. His strategic mindset aligns with The H Dubai's commitment to exceptional service, making him a valuable addition to the hotel's leadership team.

Sophie Blondel, the General Manager of The H Dubai commented on the appointment, "We are delighted to welcome Sultan to The H Dubai family as our new Director of Human Resources. His extensive background in the hospitality industry, coupled with a visionary approach to HR, makes him a perfect fit for our team. As we continue to uphold the highest standards of service and hospitality, Sultan's leadership will play a pivotal role in enhancing our commitment to employee welfare, talent development, and overall organisational success."

The H Dubai is delighted to welcome Mr. Sultan Baddar and looks forward to achieving new milestones under his leadership in the realm of Human Resources.