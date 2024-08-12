UAE: TFG Hospitality (or The First Group Hospitality), a subsidiary of The First Group, Dubai’s renowned Hotel Developer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Patmore as the Managing Director for Ciel, Dubai Marina. With an impressive career spanning over 25 years in the hospitality industry, Patmore brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at Ciel, the tallest hotel in the world. The architectural masterpiece is the latest landmark addition to the Marina district's world-famous skyline and The First Group's largest and most luxurious project to date.

In his new role as Managing Director of Ciel, Patmore will oversee all aspects of hotel operations to maximize profitability while ensuring every guest has an exceptional experience from check-in to check-out. Patmore will focus on fostering a positive work environment, promoting staff development, and ensuring the highest standards of quality and service are offered at the property. His leadership will be crucial in driving the hotel's vision and mission to achieve outstanding results and guest satisfaction.

Patmore is a results-driven leader with a comprehensive understanding of the local hospitality industry. His previous role as Hotel Manager at JW Marriott Marquis, as well as significant leadership positions at prestigious establishments such as Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai and One&Only Cape Town, to name a few, showcases his ability to drive success and innovation in high-profile environments. His extensive experience includes working with celebrity chefs such as Nobu Matsuhisa, Gordon Ramsay, Atul Kochhar and Reuben Riffel. While also mastering operations in some of the world’s highest volume hotels. Additionally, Patmore’s ability to identify training needs and performance metrics has been instrumental in driving high-quality guest satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nick Patmore to the Ciel team,” said Apo Demirtas, Chief Strategy Officer at The First Group Hospitality, “His strategic excellence, operational expertise, and commitment to guest satisfaction make him the ideal leader for Ciel. His creative thinking and ability to convey valuable insights will undoubtedly inspire and drive the team towards new heights of success.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Patmore is known for his competitive spirit, having participated in the T100 triathlon series and Ironman events. This determination and drive are qualities that he brings to his professional life, inspiring those around him to strive for excellence.

-Ends-

About The First Group

Over the past two decades, The First Group has forged a reputation as one of the hospitality industry’s leading innovators, providing groundbreaking investment opportunities to clients and partners, while delivering exceptional, memorable experiences to hotel and leisure guests. Bolstering our reputation as the region’s premier end-to-end hospitality solutions provider, we operate a diverse, high-value asset portfolio ranging from award-winning upscale hotels and residences to exciting F&B outlets and lifestyle venues. Our visionary, trailblazing approach to hotel and hospitality asset management has made us a trusted partner of some of the industry’s leading global brands. Discover more at www.thefirstgroup.com

About Ciel

Ciel, the World’s Tallest Hotel, is the latest icon to grace Dubai Marina’s world-famous skyline. Rising 365 metres above the Marina’s sparkling waterways, it offers panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai coastline. As The First Group’s flagship development, Ciel features 1,004 guestrooms and suites, signature F&B outlets including a glass observation deck, which will offer incredible 360-degree vistas with an infinity pool. Designed by award-winning architectural firm NORR Group, Ciel has already garnered prestigious industry accolades, including the 2019 International Property Awards for Best International Hotel Architecture and Best Hotel Architecture Arabia. This international recognition establishes Ciel as a landmark development and a symbol of innovation in the hospitality industry. To learn more about this global icon, visit www.thefirstgroup.com