Manama: Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C (“ABG”/ the “Group”), headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, today announced the approval of its Board of Directors (the “Board”) to appoint Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor - Deputy Chief Executive of Business Development and Investments as Acting Group Chief Executive Officer. The appointment, which was made by the Board on 15th June 2022 at their meeting held under the Chairmanship of Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, is effective from 01st July 2022 subject to the Central Bank of Bahrain’s approval.

Mr. Houssem will be taking over from Mr. Mazin Manna, who resigned from his position effective 30th June 2022, following a tenure of around 18 months at ABG.

Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel commented saying: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Mazin for his strong stewardship of ABG during the mentioned period and would also like to welcome Mr. Houssem as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer. We are very confident that the management team of ABG, under Mr. Houssem’s leadership, will implement the vision and strategies of the Board of Directors in the coming period, which will enhance the interests and benefits of the Group and all its stakeholders, especially after the license conversion of the Group from an Islamic wholesale bank to a Category 1 Islamic Investment Firm.”

Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor has over 23 years of experience in the Finance industry across the Middle East, Europe and North Africa. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Amlak Finance UAE. Earlier, he was the General Manager of SHUAA Capital, a leading Investment bank in the GCC. He commenced his career with Andersen and later with the Societe Generale banking group. He has held board positions in several banks and financial institutions and has a valuable experience working at the board level of listed entities across the GCC, North Africa and Turkey.

About Al Baraka Banking Group (ABG):

ABG has a wide geographical presence in the form of subsidiary banking units and representative offices in 17 countries, which in turn provide their services in more than over 650 branches. The Group has operations in Jordan, Egypt, Tunis, Bahrain, Sudan, Turkey, South Africa, Algeria, Pakistan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Morocco and Germany, in addition to two branches in Iraq and a representative office in Libya.

The Group and its Units offer retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, strictly in accordance with the principles of the Islamic Shari'a. The authorized capital of ABG is US$ 2.5 billion.

