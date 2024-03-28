Thales announces the appointment of Yan Levy as General Manager of Thales in Morocco. In this capacity, he will manage the Group's activities development in the country, particularly in the field of cybersecurity, in which Morocco is a center of excellence.

RABAT, Morocco -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Yan Levy has 33 years of experience within the Thales group. Prior to this appointment, he was responsible for business development for the African continent. Previously, he led business development for the public security and digital identity markets. Yan Levy began his career in the field of air defense and tactical radio communication before moving into the field of major security projects. Graduated with a Master's degree in Physics-Chemistry and an MBA in Computer Science, he has also been an ambassador for Thales Solidarity since 2015.

“It is an honor to lead Thales' activities in Morocco, in support of the Group's localization strategy and in line with the Kingdom's vision. Thales will continue its investment in research and support for local talent, continuing to forge close links with Moroccan universities to train them for international careers. We wish to further anchor Thales as a leading contributor in the Moroccan ecosystem and to develop actions towards other African countries starting from Morocco,” said Yan Levy.

Providing cutting-edge solutions in the fields of defense and security, aerospace, and digital identity and security, Thales has been present in Morocco for more than 40 years and today employs more than 135 people in the Kingdom. The group has established its headquarters in Rabat.

In 2022, Thales opened a cybersecurity operational center in Morocco, the sixth within its international network. This center provides Moroccan and African administrations and companies with effective means of supervision in terms of cybersecurity.

During the same year, Thales signed an agreement with the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform to recruit 150 people by 2027, aiming to develop the group's cybersecurity activity in the Kingdom.

Since 2016, the Group owns a center of excellence specializing in metal additive manufacturing (metal 3D printing) in Casablanca.

In the field of digital identity, Thales also provided the first national biometric identity card in Morocco, based on contactless smart card technology.

A leading supplier of avionics and on-board electronics for Boeing and Airbus, the group is also a key partner for the national airline Royal Air Maroc. Royal Air Maroc's Boeing 737 and 787 fleets are equipped with Thales in-flight entertainment systems.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity.

﻿Thales has 81,000* employees in 68 countries. In 2023, the Group generated sales of €18.4 billion.

﻿* These figures exclude the ground transportation business, which is being divested

