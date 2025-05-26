TeamSec has appointed three distinguished executives to its Board of Directors, together bringing over 90 years of global experience: Former CEO of ICD Ayman Amin Sejiny, Rasmal Ventures Partner Alex Wiedmer and Neeraj Makin, the Senior Executive Vice President at Emirates NBD.

TeamSec is an AI-powered next-generation fintech and regtech company offering solutions in capital optimization and working capital liquidity. Its services are delivered through a fully automated, end-to-end securitization and invoice financing platform. Rapidly becoming a key player in its industry, TeamSec is strengthening its leadership team with executives who have a proven track record on the global stage. In this new era, TeamSec strengthens its leadership with the appointment of Ayman Amin Sejiny as Vice Chairman and the addition of Alex Wiedmer and Neeraj Makin to the Board of Directors.

Corporate and Investment Banking: Ayman Amin Sejiny having above 30 years of experience.

Ayman Amin Sejiny brings more than 30 years of leadership in corporate and investment banking. He has served as CEO of Barclays Saudi Arabia, Ibdar Bank, Alkhair Bank (formerly Unicorn Investment Bank), and—most recently—the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private-sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group, which spans 55 member countries, maintains LOF relationships with 120 banks, and manages a portfolio of private-equity investments. Earlier in his career, Sejiny held corporate-banking roles at Citibank and the Saudi affiliate of ABN AMRO. Throughout these assignments, he has driven strategic growth and forged partnerships in e-commerce, cash-management, and cutting-edge fintech solutions.

A Venture Capital Veteran with 25 Years of Experience: Alex Wiedmer

Joining TeamSec’s Board of Directors, Alex Wiedmer is recognized for his more than 25 years of venture capital experience across Europe, North America, and the MENA region. Currently a Partner and Director at Qatar-based Rasmal Ventures, Wiedmer was previously a long-time partner at Paris-based Iris Capital. During that time, he also served on the investment committee of STC Ventures, a pioneering VC fund in the Gulf region that achieved top decile returns. With a strong track record in venture capital and entrepreneurial finance, Wiedmer has made over 60 investments in more than 50 companies to date.

A Strategist Shaping the Future of Banking: Neeraj Makin

Another new addition to the Board of Directors is Neeraj Makin, who serves as Group Head of Strategy, Analytics and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD and is a member of the Executive Committee. Makin has shaped the bank’s long-term growth strategies and led major acquisitions, including BNP Paribas Egypt and DenizBank in Turkey. He also spearheaded the bank’s international expansion by securing branch licenses in Saudi Arabia and India. In addition, he leads the corporate VC fund that invests in advanced analytics centres and promising fintech start-ups. With a background at EY and McKinsey, Makin brings deep expertise in mergers, acquisitions, and business strategy.

These appointments to TeamSec’s corporate governance team will play a pivotal role in shaping the future infrastructure of capital markets and propelling the company to even greater heights.