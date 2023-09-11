Dubai - TBWA\RAAD announced today the appointment of Salwa Elmeniawy as Chief Finance Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Elmeniawy, previously serving as Finance Director, will succeed outgoing CFO Ralph Khoury, who has been named CFO for Nissan United in the AMIEO region.

In her new role, Elmeniawy will assume responsibility for overseeing TBWA\RAAD's financial operations throughout the Middle East, further supporting the agency's ongoing expansion in the region. Collaborating closely with the agency's CEO, Reda Raad, and executive team, she will play a pivotal role in realizing the company's vision. As a female leader, she is committed to introducing diverse perspectives, driving positive change, and contributing to the organization's overall success.

Reda Raad, Group CEO at TBWA\RAAD, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "The finance industry has historically been male-dominated. It is truly heartening to witness a woman take the helm with such confidence and determination. Salwa has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills during her tenure at the agency, contributing significantly to our long-term growth. I wish her every success in her new role."

Commenting on her appointment, Salwa Elmeniawy said, "I am deeply grateful and excited about embarking on this new chapter. TBWA\RAAD has a rich history of success in the region, and I eagerly look forward to contributing further to our organization's growth. It’s a real privilege, and personal joy, for me to see so many young women coming up through the ranks of finance. I can only hope that, as a female CFO, I can pave the way for more of those women to take up leadership positions and support them on their journeys.”

With over 25 years of experience in finance, working with distinguished organizations across the Middle East, Elmeniawy holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Cairo University. Additionally, she is a certified life coach, a holistic nutritionist and a firm advocate for maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

About TBWA\RAAD:

TBWA\RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide’s presence across the Middle East and Africa. TBWA is The Disruption® Company, named the Middle East’s Most Innovative Company in Advertising in 2022 by Fast Company Middle East, one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, Adweek's 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and AdAge’s A-List 2022 Network of the Year. We are a disruptive brand experience company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our regional clients include: Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Apple, AWR Rostomani Arabian Automobiles, CNN, Daikin, du, Essence, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton, Hub71, Injazat, KFC, Max Fashion, Meta, NEOM, Nissan, Pepsico, Pfizer, Philips, RAKBank, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)/Mayo Clinic, UAE Government Media Office. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).