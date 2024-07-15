Dubai, United Arab Emirates - dentsu today announces the appointment of Tarek Daouk as CEO for the newly created sub-cluster of dentsu Middle East North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), expanding his role to lead dentsu’s operations in Turkey. Going forward, Tarek will lead the integrated growth strategy and business execution for MENAT, where dentsu has reorganised its operations to accelerate synergies in the region.

In parallel, Tarek has been appointed President, Merkle Southern Europe, Middle East North Africa and Turkey (SEMENAT), expanding his leadership across an extensive geographic scope to partner with markets to implement dentsu’s transformation agenda and to lead the CXM Practice across the wider cluster. In this new role he will be responsible for expanding data-driven experiences with best-in-class technology to deliver digital transformation for clients – a critical foundation for dentsu to deliver experience transformation across key growth markets in the cluster.

Daouk joined dentsu in 2018 and has since delivered strategic growth across MENA by leveraging dentsu’s capabilities to design integrated solutions for clients that are focused on the seamless merging of technology, media, content and customer experience – with the ultimate aim of delivering better business and societal outcomes. Tarek has since transformed dentsu’s business and operations in MENA and built an ambitious leadership team.



“Tarek has shown unwavering passion and dedication to uniting the very best aspects of dentsu to drive business growth, while showing his leadership in delivering integrated solutions that put clients at the center," commented Mariano Di Benedetto, CEO of dentsu SEMENAT. "The MENAT region is a high-performing and high-growth area, and I look forward to collaborating closely with Tarek to continue to realise our strategic goals across the region. I have no doubt that Tarek will continue to successfully lead the business into its next growth phase, while delivering long term value for our clients in MENA, Turkey and across the CXM practice for the wider SEMENAT cluster.”



“I am delighted to be taking on a wider remit at dentsu at such an exciting time for the network as we evolve our offering across marketing, consulting and technology to be at the forefront of the industry,” said Daouk. “I am ready to take on this next opportunity collaborating with our people across MENAT to build on the existing success in the region and support the needs of our people, clients, and consumers by unlocking the potential of dentsu’s integrated growth solutions. I also look forward to working with the wider Merkle SEMENAT team to leverage technology and innovation to deliver experience transformation.”

