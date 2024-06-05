Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East (MBCME) has appointed Taniya Chandra as the new Head of Marketing & Communication effective February 2024. Her responsibilities extend across the Mercedes-Benz General Distributor (MBGD) network. Headquartered in Dubai, MBGD is the central hub overseeing and steering strategy and business transformation, aiming to improve business operations and communication across Central Eastern Europe (CEE), the Middle East, Africa, Latin America (LATAM), and Southeast Asia (SEA). Taniya brings a wealth of experience and a dynamic approach to the role, succeeding Natalie Thompson, who has taken up the position of CEO of Mercedes-Benz Romania.

An engineering graduate with a MBA from Singapore, Taniya possesses a diverse portfolio of international experience, showcasing exceptional passion and leadership throughout her career. As an inspiring, self-driven, target oriented – yet empathetic leader, she truly empowers her teams to push boundaries, reimagine engagement and deliver memorable and unique communications and customer experiences.

Her journey with Mercedes-Benz began, as part of INspire – The Leader’s Lab management program. Since then, Taniya has embraced transformational roles to drive active change and innovation through dynamic shifts in the industry. Prior to relocating to the UAE, she was based in Stuttgart, leading Customer Experience across the Overseas markets and successfully setup an Overseas Experience Center for Customer Services in South-East Asia.

Having grown up and worked in the region previously, she possesses a deep understanding of the market and brings a wealth of global experience to her role. Her professional journey reflects a commitment to drive positive change, enable sustainable business growth and maintain an unwavering focus on delivering meaningful and impactful marketing campaigns and customer experiences. Taniya is poised to contribute significantly to the strategic vision of Mercedes-Benz, leveraging her passion for transformation, customer-centric business growth and creative storytelling.

Commenting on her appointment, Taniya Chandra stated, “I am excited and honoured to take on this role at Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East. As Head of Marketing and Communication for MBGD, I am deeply committed to crafting a strategy that intertwines our diverse portfolio of luxury brands and our innovative and iconic product line up with the captivating stories and experiences of our customers, while honouring our rich heritage as pioneers in the mobility sector. I am grateful to collaborate with a very talented team and valued customers on this exciting journey.”

Taniya Chandra's appointment underscores Mercedes-Benz's commitment to foster leadership talent within the organization and ensure a clear focus on customer centricity across business operations. Mercedes-Benz is poised to redefine the future of Marketing and Communication, setting new benchmarks for creativity and experiential storytelling in the automotive industry.

-Ends-

Contact:

Public Relations Senior Executive

Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East

E-mail: lara.mneimneh@mercedes-benz.com

Further information about Mercedes-Benz is available at www.mercedes-benz.com.

Press information and digital services for journalists and multipliers can be found on our Mercedes-Benz Media online platform at http://media.mercedes-benz.com. Learn more about current topics and events related to Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans on our @MB_Press X channel at www.twitter.com/MB_Press.

