Dubai, UAE – Sur.Dubai, the city’s premier destination for refined Mediterranean seafood dining, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kadir Can Tanrikulu as Restaurant Manager. With over 14 years of experience across the region’s most acclaimed hospitality destinations, Kadir brings a wealth of operational expertise, leadership acumen, and a guest-centric philosophy to his new role at Sur.Dubai.

A seasoned hospitality professional, Kadir’s journey spans top-tier establishments in Istanbul, Dubai, and Riyadh. His résumé includes leadership roles at world-renowned venues such as Cipriani Dubai, Novikov, and Salvaje, where he was known for driving performance, developing high-performing teams, and delivering exceptional guest experiences in fast-paced, high-end environments.

Kadir’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Sur.Dubai, as the restaurant evolves its offering under new culinary leadership and prepares for a dynamic year ahead. As Restaurant Manager, he will oversee day-to-day operations, service excellence, team development, and guest relations, ensuring that each visit to Sur.Dubai is seamless, memorable, and infused with Mediterranean warmth.

“Kadir’s reputation in the industry speaks for itself,” said Umit Acar, General Manager of Sur.Dubai. “He is deeply attuned to what makes a luxury dining experience extraordinary—from the moment guests walk in to the way they are made to feel throughout their visit. We’re excited to welcome him to the Sur.Dubai family as we continue to build a team that reflects our high standards.”

Addressing his appointment, Kadir said, “I’m incredibly proud to be joining Sur.Dubai at such an exciting time. The restaurant’s vision, its unique story rooted in Mediterranean culture, and the opportunity to work alongside such passionate individuals is what drew me here. My goal is to help create unforgettable experiences for our guests and ensure Sur.Dubai becomes a standout on Dubai’s fine dining map.”

With Kadir’s appointment, Sur.Dubai further strengthens its leadership team, setting the stage for a new era of elevated hospitality where warm service, attention to detail, and culinary artistry meet in perfect harmony.

About Sur.Dubai

Sur.Dubai draws its inspiration from the renowned SurBalık, an iconic seafood restaurant that has been a cornerstone of Istanbul’s culinary scene for 20 years. Celebrated for its fresh, flavorful dishes, Sur.Dubai highlights the rich traditions of coastal and Mediterranean cuisine, particularly from Turkey’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts. These regions are known for their abundant seafood, simple yet exquisite preparations, and the use of olive oil, herbs, and seasonal vegetables.

Designed with elegant, modern décor that reflects coastal geographies, Sur.Dubai offers a warm and inviting atmosphere, creating a luxurious, seaside-like ambiance in the heart of one of Dubai’s prime areas, Uptown Dubai by DMCC.

Catering to both casual dining and special occasions, Sur.Dubai promises to be a destination for food lovers seeking a memorable experience that combines the finest in hospitality with the flavors of the Mediterranean.