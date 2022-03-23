The Board of Directors of the Sports Boulevard Foundation has appointed Jayne McGivern as the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation.

McGivern is one of the world’s leading construction executives with more than 35 years of experience in infrastructure and urban redevelopment mega-projects management. She was also in charge of several remarkable projects such as redevelopment of the “Millennium Dome” in London, to be “The O2”, and the new Wembley Stadium. McGivern was the president of development and construction at the global entertainment business, Madison Square Garden Company, where she oversaw the construction and delivery of the MSG Spheres. She was given a place in the Board of Directors of Skanska AB, The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), and Crossrail.

The Sports Boulevard project is one of Riyadh’s four grand projects launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, on 19 March 2019. The project extends for 135 kilometers on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road connecting Wadi Hanifah valley in the West with Wadi Al Sulai valley in the East through a grid of safe green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse-riders.

The project includes 4.4 million square meters of greenery and open spaces, more than 60 multidisciplinary sports facilities, and more than 20 artistic landmarks, in addition to several activity zones, and investment zones with an area exceeding 2.3 million square meters.

It is worth mentioning that the construction for the first phase of the project has started on the middle of last October based on the project plan.

