Abu Dhabi, UAE – September 17, 2025: Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, announced that Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of its Space Services unit, has been elected Chairman of the Board of the Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA), the world's leading industry body representing the satellite industry. Al Hashemi becomes the first Emirati to assume the Chairmanship, building on a distinguished career in satellite communications.

Ali Al Hashemi's career and leadership

Al Hashemi has served as Vice Chair of GSOA since 2023 and brings more than 20 years of experience across telecommunications, defense, and aerospace. At Space42, he has led major initiatives including the launch of the Thuraya-4 satellite in January 2025 and the rollout of direct-to-device (D2D) services in Africa. He also chairs the Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Centre (AMMROC) and sits on the boards of the UAE Space Agency (UAESA) and the National Space Science and Technology Centre (NSSTC).

Previously, as the Group CEO of Yahsat before its merger to become Space42, he led the company's successful listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2021, the second-largest IPO in the exchange's history, and spearheaded the integration of Thuraya following its acquisition in 2018.

Internationally recognized, Al Hashemi has been named among Forbes Middle East's Top 100 CEOs in 2023 and 2024 and was listed as one of its Sustainability Leaders in 2023.

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services, Space42, said, "This is deeply meaningful to me personally and professionally. Having served as Vice Chair of GSOA since 2023, this election reflects the trust and confidence my fellow industry leaders have placed in me. I am honored by this responsibility and excited to build on GSOA's incredible foundation. I look forward to helping drive innovation and collaboration in an industry that literally connects our world."

The global significance of GSOA

Joining Al Hashemi as part of the GSOA leadership team are two newly elected Vice Chairs: Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES, and Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, CEO of NigComSat. Together, this leadership team brings unparalleled industry expertise, representing the diversity and global reach of the satellite ecosystem, and drawing perspectives from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Their combined vision will support GSOA's mission to champion inclusive, sustainable, and innovative growth across the industry.

GSOA is the only global non-profit association representing the entire satellite ecosystem, bringing members together as the premier platform for worldwide collaboration. As a CEO-driven satellite industry association, it leads industry efforts to address global challenges, seize new opportunities, and provide a unified voice for the satellite sector.

GSOA is widely recognized as the representative body for the satellite industry operators by international, regional, and national entities, including regulators, policymakers, and standards-setting organizations such as 3GPP, as well as international organizations like the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the World Economic Forum (WEF). With around 70 members, GSOA represents the full spectrum of the industry from GSOs, NGSOs, EOs to launchers, manufacturers and ground segment players.

The UAE's space leadership

The UAE has established itself as a respected global space partner. The nation has invested heavily in next-generation satellite communications and geospatial capabilities. Through Space42, it has expanded sovereign satellite capacity, pursued direct-to-device connectivity services, and established global partnerships. The country has also prioritized research and development, training local talent to foster a new generation of space scientists and engineers.

Beyond satellite communications, the nation has demonstrated both ambition and capability. The UAE launched the Arab world's first interplanetary mission to Mars, the Hope Probe, and is expanding its astronaut program that has already completed long-duration missions aboard the International Space Station.

Ali Al Hashemi's appointment as GSOA Chair builds on this momentum, placing the UAE at the center of global space dialogue and cementing its position as both a regional leader and a valued contributor to the international satellite industry.

###

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

For more information, visit: www.space42.ai; follow us on X: @space42ai

Legal Notice and Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions about future events. These statements—identified by terms such as “expect,” “will,” or similar—are subject to risks and uncertainties and may prove inaccurate. They reflect information available as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update them. No assurance is given that any forward-looking statement will occur, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. This announcement does not constitute a financial promotion or an offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction.