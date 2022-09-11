KSA: Global leader in enterprise software, Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) announces the appointment of Mamdouh Al-Olayan as Country Manager for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The appointment comes soon after Rami Kichli takes on the larger mantle as Senior Vice President for Middle East and Turkey to drive the company’s regional growth.

With a long career spanning 17 years in technology, Al-Olayan is based in the company’s Riyadh office and is responsible for leading the company’s strategy across the kingdom, growing the team and supporting the growth of customers across industries that include the Public and Private Sector – spanning Financial Services Industry, Oil & Gas and retail amongst others. Al-Olayan will also focus on scaling the connected enterprise ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. In addition, he will also have an eye on contributing to the community through sustainable solutions for business as well as by infusing youth programs that empower the younger generation of the country.

Al-Olayan joins from Capgemini where he was in a seasoned leadership role in the kingdom establishing favorable go-to-market strategies, a role he pursued after a long-standing tenure at IBM as lead Enterprise Account Executive, prior to which he was with HP amongst other multinationals in the region. Al-Olayan brings with him a strong track record of strategic market planning and solution selling in IT Sales and executive roles with extensive experience in growing the business across sectors in Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the appointment, Rami Kichli – Senior Vice President, Middle East and Turkey for Software AG stated, We’re delighted to welcome Mamdouh to the Software AG family. Under his leadership, we look forward to realize the regions’ transformation goals by connecting people, processes, departments and technology and enable truly connected enterprises with increased value from data. Backed by his deep industry knowledge and expertise, we aim to effectively meet the rapidly evolving demands for data and agility in the Kingdom.”